Tide Transfer Nikhai Hill-Green Opens Up on Alabama Decision
The Alabama Crimson Tide landed its sixth transfer prospect this week, locking in former Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green. A talented, veteran defender, Green comes to Tuscaloosa with just one year of eligibility remaining.
A 4-Star member of the 2020 recruiting class out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Green originally suited up for the Michigan Wolverines. He spent three seasons in Ann Arbor, only seeing time on the field in 2020 and 2021 before an injury caused the talented then-junior to redshirt.
After recovering, Hill-Green spent a season with the Charlotte 49ers before transferring to Boulder in 2024. In four seasons of action, the Maryland product has compiled an impressive 206 tackles, eight pass deflections, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Hill-Green opened up on what went into his decision with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI and how he arrived that Alabama was the best choice for his football career.
The linebacker cited his relationship with Crimson Tide general manager Courtney Morgan as a very important factor, saying "(Morgan) being at Alabama definitely impacted my decision." The two overlapped previously at Michigan in 2021, and Hill-Green said that Morgan was "extremely urgent on contacting me."
"We texted a couple of times, we began preparing a visit, and there was a big emphasis on waiting for a practice day for me to visit and see how things operated," Hill-Green said.
Speaking on his visit, the linebacker mentioned Alabama's attention to detail as something that stood out to him.
"The attention to detail by everyone, both players and coaches, also everyone holding each other accountable really impressed me," Hill-Green said.
When asked about what Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 system was appealing to him as a player, Hill-Green said, "It's a good scheme because it allows us to play fast and creates matchup problems for offenses. Overall, the scheme will enhance my skills and show my versatility."
Last season at Colorado, playing in a 4-3 scheme, Hill-Green was incredibly productive, finishing the season with 82 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two interceptions. Now, joining the Tide's defense where he will have more opportunities to make even more plays, the linebacker could not only be a difference maker for Alabama, but name to watch for next year's NFL Draft as well.