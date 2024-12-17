2026 4-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From Crimson Tide
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide, despite rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2025, took a hit to next year's class with the decommitment of one of its few 2026 commitments.
According to Chad Simmons of On3, Vodney Cleveland, a 4-Star defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting class, announced his decommitment from the Crimson Tide on Monday.
Cleveland, a local prospect from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, had been committed to the Crimson Tide since late October.
The 6-foot-3, 305 lb. defender holds over 25 division one offers and originally chose Alabama over the likes of Tennessee, Oregon, Miami and more, but now reopens his recruitment.
As a junior this season, Cleveland has 46 tackles, 6.0 TFL's and 5.0 sacks. He helped guide the Parker Thundering Herd to a 14-1 record and a state championship this season.
He joins cornerback Dorian Barney as just the second decommitment for the 2026 in the last month for the Crimson Tide. Barney had committed back in May of this year.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds no commitments for the 2026 class, and is currently unranked as a result. DeBoer and his staff finished the first recruiting cycle under his tenure with the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, so with plenty of time left for 2026 prospects to make decisions, Alabama still has a chance at an elite group.
