Alabama Lands Commitment from Transfer Specialist

The Crimson Tide was active on the opening day of the transfer portal, picking up a commitment from a potential replacement for departing James Burnip.

Mason Woods

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures during a timeout in the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Will McLelland-Imagn Images
Alabama may have already resolved next year's opening at punter before this season has even concluded.

The Crimson Tide, set to lose 4-year starter James Burnip this offseason, landed a commitment from Colorado School of Mines transfer specialist Blake Doud. The talented punter took to social media to make his announcement.

Doud is currently a redshirt junior, so he will have just a single year of eligibility left.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to my coaches, teammates, and the entire Oredigger community," Doud wrote in his post, "Thank you for your support, memories, and encouragement throughout my journey here. (...) I'll always appreciate my time at Mines and I look forward to what's ahead. I have decided to transfer to the University of Alabama to continue my football career and academic journey."

He was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. Doud averages just under 50-yards per kick with 46.5. This season, he posted an incredible career long punt against the West Texas A&M Buffaloes, in which he booted the ball 80-yards, completely flipping the field in the process.

As of now, Doud is the first transfer the Tide has brought in this cycle, but with many talented players remaining, and roster holes to fill for next year, expect Alabama to be an active player in the transfer portal.

Mason Woods
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Hello, my name is Mason Woods and I have lived my entire life with a passion for all things SEC football. I'm eager to jump right into Bama Central and provide you with all your Alabama Crimson Tide news. Connect with me on Twitter, currently known as X, @mawoods_ 

