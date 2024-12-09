Alabama Lands Commitment from Transfer Specialist
Alabama may have already resolved next year's opening at punter before this season has even concluded.
The Crimson Tide, set to lose 4-year starter James Burnip this offseason, landed a commitment from Colorado School of Mines transfer specialist Blake Doud. The talented punter took to social media to make his announcement.
Doud is currently a redshirt junior, so he will have just a single year of eligibility left.
"I want to express my deepest gratitude to my coaches, teammates, and the entire Oredigger community," Doud wrote in his post, "Thank you for your support, memories, and encouragement throughout my journey here. (...) I'll always appreciate my time at Mines and I look forward to what's ahead. I have decided to transfer to the University of Alabama to continue my football career and academic journey."
He was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year in both 2023 and 2024. Doud averages just under 50-yards per kick with 46.5. This season, he posted an incredible career long punt against the West Texas A&M Buffaloes, in which he booted the ball 80-yards, completely flipping the field in the process.
As of now, Doud is the first transfer the Tide has brought in this cycle, but with many talented players remaining, and roster holes to fill for next year, expect Alabama to be an active player in the transfer portal.