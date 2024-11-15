Alabama Loses 2025 Commit to Nebraska
Dawson Merritt, 4-Star linebacker in the 2025 class, announced this week that he is flipping his commitment from Alabama to Nebraska.
The No. 4 ranked player in the state of Kansas had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June.
Merritt is the second player in the 2025 recruiting class this week to flip from the Crimson Tide to another power five program, joining Caleb Cunningham who flipped from Alabama to Ole Miss.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., Merritt has excellent size for a linebacker. He played multiple positions across the defense in his time at Blue Valley High School in Stilwell, Kansas, lining up as a stand up pass rusher as well dropping into coverage at time and taking away passing lanes.
While he is certainly an extremely talented prospect, and the Tide would definitely rather keep the commitment than lose it, Alabama still has other very talented players in this year's class and are still in position to potentially finish at the top of the rankings once again.
The Tide currently hold the No. 3 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.