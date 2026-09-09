Alabama Offers Three-Star Cornerback in Class of 2027

Following its 48-10 win over East Carolina on Saturday, No. 13 Alabama issued an offer to cornerback Preston Glasco, who shared the news on his social media.

Glasco is a three-star recruit out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, and previously committed to UConn back in June to play under new head coach Jason Candle.

Alabama aren’t the only SEC program showing interest in Glasco as Georgia also offered him and had him in for a visit on June 19. Both programs are now two of 14 total offers the cornerback has received since the beginning of the year.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Glasco fits the mold of the type of cornerback Kane Wommack’s defense is looking to continue to build upon.

Alabama currently has 10 defensive backs on its roster listed at 6-foot-2 or above, which includes key contributors like Dijon Lee, Keon Sabb, Bray Hubbard and Zabien Brown.

The program only has one other cornerback committed in the 2027 recruiting class, which is intentionally being kept on the leaner side by head coach Kalen DeBoer. However, Alabama also has just one cornerback commit in the class of 2028.

Considering the wealth of talent that could be moving on from the secondary following the 2026-27 season, Glasco could be an ideal backfill to add to Alabama’s roster.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

5-star - Quarterback - Elijah Haven - Baton Rouge, La.

5-star - Kicker - Luke Cody - Lumberton, Texas

4-star - Wide Receiver - Osani Gayles - Bradenton, Fla.

4-star - Running Back - Nigel Newkirk - Gainesville, Ga.

4-star - Quarterback - Trent Seaborn - Alabaster, Ala.

3-star - Edge - Jeremiah Beverly - Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3-Star - Offensive Line - Stafford Willis - Arab, Ala.

3-star - Edge Rusher - Tyler Younger - Norcross, Ga.

3-star - Cornerback - Darrius White - Fairburn, Ga.

3-star - Running Back - Tai Phillips - Columbia, S.C.

3-star - Defensive Line - AJ Pauley - Mobile, Ala.

3-star - Defensive Line - Stevan Thornton III - Cairo, Ga. (re-opened recruitment on Thursday but hasn't officially decommitted)

3-star - Tight End - Michael Nnabuife - Baltimore, Md.

3-star - Tight End - Oakley Keegan - Liverpool, N.Y.

Alabama's 2028 Recruiting Class

4-star - Quarterback - Kingston Preyear - Alexander City, Ala.

4-star - Offensive Lineman - Anthony Blalock Jr. - Austintown, Ohio

4-star - Edge - Tysir Young - Middletown, De.

3-star - Cornerback - Braylen Gibbs - Knoxville, Tenn.

3-star - Quarterback - Charles Scott Jr. - Richmond, Va.

3-star - Linebacker - Dustin Henry - Laurel, Md.

3-star - Linebacker - Ryquan Butler - Notasulga, Ala.

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