Alabama Offers 6-foot-6 Defensive Lineman in Class of 2030

Alabama is continuing to target size on its defensive front.

Amarie Tramell, a freshman at Orange Beach High School in Orange Beach, Alabama, announced on social media that he received an offer from the Crimson Tide on Aug. 31. He has also received offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss and Auburn.

At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, Tramell is already looking to become an impact player this fall, attracting the attention of several SEC programs. He is now the fourth player and third defender Alabama has offered in the class of 2030, joining running back CJ Jones, edge rusher Trey Kyles and linebacker Edward Brewer.

Tramell's frame fits the profile Alabama is looking to continue building in its future classes.

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has led the charge to add additional size to Alabama's defensive line after it was "moved around the last two years." Wommack said Alabama conducted an analysis to determine the ideal frames for its defensive linemen and optimize the style it wants to play.

"We did a study. We looked at height, length, arm length, and overall weight," Wommack said in early August. "We had to improve and work to improve that, and it's taken us a couple of years to do it, but we're in a much better place now."

Wommack’s group posted the No. 37 ranked rushing defense in all of college football, allowing 126.7 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry. However, the Crimson Tide allowed over 140 rushing yards in three of its four losses a season ago, with Indiana and Florida State both eclipsing 200 yards on the ground.

As part of that effort, Alabama added five defensive linemen from the transfer portal all of which stand over 6-foot-4 with four of the five weighing over 280 pounds as well.

Alabama's 2026 Defensive Line Transfer Portal Class

Kedrick Bingley-Jones: 6-foot-4, 302 pounds; transferred from Mississippi State

Desmond Umezulu: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds; transferred from South Carolina

Terrance Green: 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, transferred from Oregon

Caleb Smith: 6-foot-5; transferred from Washington

Devan Thompkins: 6-foot-5, 300 pounds; transfered from USC

Keeping up with its adjusted profile for defensive linemen will continue to be a priority for Kalen DeBoer's staff on the recruiting trail.

In the 2028 class alone, Alabama has offered 14 defensive linemen at this time, all of whom stand at 6-foot-3 or taller.

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