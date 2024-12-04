Alabama Officially Signs Recent Recruiting Flip Ivan Taylor
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to roll in the early signing period, signing yet another talented prospect to the Tide's 2025 recruiting class.
Alabama officially signed 4-Star safety Ivan Taylor on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The talented prospect recently flipped to the Tide from Michigan where he had been committed since July of this year.
Hailing from West Orange High School in Winter Garden, Florida, 247Sports ranks Taylor as the No. 2 safety in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state.
He is the son of legendary NFL cornerback Ike Taylor who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2003-2014, amassing an incredible 636 tackles, 14 interceptions and 134 pass deflections. Not to mention, Taylor is also a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning titles in 2005 and 2008.
Standing at just 6-foot, 175 lbs., he will certainly have to bulk up to withstand the SEC, but Taylor has already shown he possesses elite skills as a defender and he will likely be a difference maker on Bama's defense sooner than later.
As it stands now, Alabama holds the No. 2 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and is still in play for some of the country's top talents.
4-Star wide receiver Derek Meadows recently decommitted from the LSU Tigers in November and is reportedly being pursued heavily by Alabama. Michigan is in the mix for the wideout as well, but On3's Steve Wiltfong made his official prediction for the Tide.
