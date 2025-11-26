Alabama QB Commit Secures Second Consecutive State Championship
For nearly 20 years, Alabama has been no stranger to landing commitments from some of the most impressive high school football prospects in the history of the sport.
Former Crimson Tide running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 12,000 yards with 153 touchdowns in four years at Yulee High School in Florida, is a name that often comes to mind as one of the most dominant high school athletes of this century, but one of Alabama's 2026 commits may just rival the King with some incredible career numbers of his own.
This week, 4-Star Alabama quarterback commit Jett Thomalla capped off an absolutely outstanding varsity football career, leading Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska to a lopsided, 49-0, win over Papillion LaVista-South High School, capturing his second consecutive state title victory.
The impressive signal caller finished the game 15-of-21 through the air for 288 yards and seven touchdowns, all of which came in just the first half of play. With the win, Millard South finished 12-1 overall with its only loss coming via forfeit to Arbor View High School from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Thomalla hardly saw the field in the second half all season, and still managed to put up video game like numbers, finishing his senior year with 3,484 passing yards, 58 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Most impressively, he completed over 70 percent of his passes, and recorded just a single other turnover outside of his five picks.
Across his four seasons for the Patriots, only three of which he was the full-time starter, the former Iowa State commit threw for a whopping 10,253 yards with 134 touchdowns to just 19 interceptions.
In his time at the helm of the Millard South offense, Thomalla and the Patriots lost just four games on the field, as well as the aforementioned forfeit, giving the future Crimson Tide quarterback a 34-5 record as the starter.
While Austin Mack and Keelon Russell are expected to be Alabama's top two competitors for the quarterback job heading into next season, assuming Ty Simpson departs for the NFL, Thomalla has an incredibly lively arm, and could potentially make some noise himself in the forthcoming competition.
Alabama holds 23 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class currently, and is ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. The early signing period officially opens on December 3, but until then, the Tide will have to work to ensure a very impressive class stays intact.