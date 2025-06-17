Alabama Flips 4-Star Iowa State Quarterback Commit
Just over a week after landing the sixth commitment of the 2026 class, Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide received some more good news on the recruiting trail.
According to Andrew Bone of On3, Iowa State commit Jett Thomalla has flipped his commitment from the Cyclones to Alabama, becoming the first signal caller of the class for the Crimson Tide.
The 6-foot-3, 205 lb. Omaha, Nebraska native was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30 alongside a massive crop of fellow Alabama targets. He had been committed to Iowa State since April of this year.
Ranked by On3 as the No. 13 quarterback in the nation, Thomalla is an impressive prospect that has been extremely productive at the varsity level. In two seasons as a starter, he has thrown for over 6,000 yards with 73 touchdowns, all while maintaining a near 65% completion percentage.
Thomalla is able to stand tall in the pocket with his big frame, and he throws with excellent anticipation. He has a big time arm that can make nearly every throw on the field, but he lacks a bit of upside as an athlete.
As of now, Alabama holds seven commitments in the 2026 class and is set to host its last round of summer visitors this week. Several of the top names from the Yellowhammer State will be in Tuscaloosa as the Tide looks to secure another highly ranked recruiting class.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 17-21
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan
- 5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star OL Zykie Helton - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/09/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)