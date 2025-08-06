Alabama Players, Staff Share Thoughts on 2025 Freshman Class
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff, in their first full year of recruiting since taking over after the retirement of Nick Saban, put together an incredibly strong 2025 class, consisting of 21 extremely talented prospects.
With headliners like 5-Star quarterback Keelon Russell, as well as several other highly touted players, the Crimson Tide once again finished with one of the top units in the entire nation.
Although many of Alabama's 2025 signees were ranked at or near the top of either their position, state or even the nation, each of them are now at the bottom of the ladder as true freshmen.
Despite this, several newcomers have seemingly already made names for themselves. Let's take a look at what some of the Crimson Tide staff, as well as its veteran players, have had to say about this year's freshman class since the start of fall camp.
QB Keelon Russell
Head Coach Kalen DeBoer
"Keelon is probably the one you're going to see the biggest jump naturally and I feel like that was good. He's making quick decisions and not sitting there thinking too much," said DeBoer after Alabama's opening day of fall camp.
Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb
"Just [Russell's] vision, his innate ability to make a play even potentially when there's not one there, is at a really, really high level," said Grubb, following the Crimson Tide's second day of fall practice.
Sophomore WR Ryan Williams
"[Russell's] just kept his head down. And I'm trying to tell you, he can spin the rock. He's just been keeping an attitude of gratitude, like that's been the message across the board. (...) He's been doing a great job, just listening, learning the offense and just executing at a high level."
Redshirt Senior TE Josh Cuevas
"I think Keelon has great anticipation coming off the snap, just kind of knowing the offense and where people are gonna be. His pocket presence is just amazing, too."
CB Dijon Lee, Jr.
Senior CB Domani Jackson
On Lee's growth as a player - "Just the knowledge of the game. That's one thing that sticks out to me. (...) We're in meeting rooms and [Lee] can just pick out what [the offense] is doing. (...) He's gonna be a hell of a player."
Sophomore CB Zabien Brown
"Dijon is a special player. He's a great athlete, he's physically gifted, but I feel like the steps I've watched him take, especially this summer, is up top mentally. I'm watching the game kind of slow down for him, making plays in his head versus with his body."
Senior WR Germie Bernard
"Dijon Lee is a young corner, but he has great ability. He's very lengthy, he has long arms, so he can reach you and touch you at the line. So, just giving him little tips and things that I see, I've learned a lot from going against a lot of great defensive backs. I think he's going to be really great, he's going to continue to improve, and play a lot for our defense and make a lot of plays."
TE Kaleb Edwards
Redshirt Senior TE Josh Cuevas
"Kaleb Edwards, super athletic guy. You can tell his route running, his blocking and just getting down the field and cutting routes off really well and winning one on ones."