Alabama Welcoming Top Tier In-State Talent for LSU Matchup
While Alabama prepares to take on a potentially rejuvenated LSU Tigers team following the firing of head coach Brian Kelly, the Crimson Tide staff is continuing to remain active on the recruiting trail.
On Wednesday, November 5, one of the top ranked talents in the state of Alabama took to social media to reveal his upcoming visit to Tuscaloosa. Karlos May, a 4-Star defensive lineman from Ramsay High School in Birmingham has received interest from many programs within the SEC this fall, but will be at his home state school this weekend.
The 6-foot-3, 305 lb. prospect received an offer from the Crimson Tide in September of this year, but has also been offered by the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Florida State and many more.
He is currently ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama for the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He's helped lead Ramsay this year to a 6-3 regular season record with just a single game remaining against Jacksonville High School on November 7.
The Ramsay Rams have produced Crimson Tide talent before, most notably current defensive lineman Tim Keenan, as well as linebacker QB Reese.
May is a disruptive defender with excellent size and strength for the position. He is able to both rush the passer and stop the run effectively, showing off his versatility, and is a much more impressive athlete than his size would indicate.
While he does already have a near ideal build for a division one defensive lineman, May still possesses a lot of lateral speed and is able to run down ball carriers with ease.
Though the 4-Star prospect's final decision is still quite far away, making a strong early impression could be massive for the Crimson Tide's chances of earning his commitment. From the 2024 class to now 2027, Kalen DeBoer has done an excellent job in landing premium in-state talent.
He arrived on campus in January of 2024, and held together a group that featured the likes of Ryan Williams, Kevin Riley, Jeremiah Beaman and more, and has since earned the commitments of some of the highest ranked players in the state.
2025 saw the Tide land the likes of Mal Waldrep (Phenix City, Alabama) and Micah DeBose (Theodore, Alabama), and so far in 2026, DeBoer has commitments from Cederian Morgan (Alexander City, Alabama), Ezavier Crowell (Jackson, Alabama) and many more in-state talents.