Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Football and Basketball Hosting Visitors For Home Weekend
The University of Alabama is in for a big weekend as the Crimson Tide football team hosts South Florida for Week 2 of the college football season. On top of the normally scheduled programming is the dedication for the field to be named in former head coach Nick Saban's honor, bringing former players from all over the nation into town to celebrate the legendary leader. The Alabama football and basketball program is using this opportunity to host several recruits in the upcoming cycles.
Alabama Football Visitors
The Crimson Tide won't host any targets in the Class of 2025 this weekend, but instead will see three already-committed players make their way to Tuscaloosa. With the cycle winding down and the spots becoming limited the Alabama recruiting machine turns towards 2026. Four of the Five targets are juniors with the other being a sophomore as the Crimson Tide tries to evaluate the upcoming classes.
- Caleb Cunningham is Alabama's highest rated wide receiver and third highest rated recruit committed in the Class of 2025 out of Mississippi. He tries to get Choctaw County back to .500 this weekend against New Hope after his team lost to Parklane Academy 22-21 in the first week.
- Micah DeBose is a 4-star tackle out of Theodore High School in Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle committed to Alabama in June. Theodore is 0-2 and playing McGill-Toolen on Friday night.
- London Simmons is a 3-star defensive lineman out of Flowood, Miss. Simmons committed to Alabama in June. His team is off to a 3-0 start and Simmons has recorded 11 tackles with four for a loss to begin his senior year.
- O'Mari Johnson is a 4-star wide recevier in the Class of 2026 out of Wesson Attendance Center in Weeson, Miss. He's listed as 6-foot-1, 170-pounds and is considered the No. 6 player in the state of Mississippi.
- Vodney Cleveland is a 4-star defensive lineman out of Parker High School in Birmingham in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defender is considered the No. 6 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 90 overall player in the class.
- Parker Pritchett is a 4-star offensive lineman out of Carver High School out of Columbus, Ga., the 6-foot-4, 310 pound prospect is considered the No. 37 interior offensive lineman in the class. He has offers from numerous schools, such as Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kentucky and more.
- JaBarrius Garro is a 3-star edge rusher out of Vigor High School in Mobile in the Class of 2026. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound defender committed to Alabama in July despite being a sophomore.
Alabama Basketball Visitors
- Caleb Wilson is a 5-star player out of the state of Georgia. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward is the No. 1 player in the state and No. 4 overall player in the Class of 2025 from Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta. He's listed Alabama as one of his top-12 schools along with Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, UCF, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oregon, Ohio State and USC.
- London Jemison is the No. 1 player in the state of Connecticut. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward is a 4-star prospect and considered the No. 37 overall player in the Class of 2025. Alabama is one of the final six schools he's considering along with Kansas, Syracuse, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Louisville.