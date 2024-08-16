Recruiting Rundown: Top Running Back Target Sets Commitment Date
The Crimson Tide recruiting heater cooled off as the NCAA calendar is in a dead period but there's still five months until December's early signing date, leaving Alabama with plenty of time to finalize its last few spots for its football Class of 2025.
Alabama currently sits with 21 players committed in its Class of 2025 cycle and has the No. 2 class according to 247Sports. There aren't many more scholarships to fill, but the Crimson Tide has its eyes on three high level prospects that will make a difference wherever they end up playing college football.
AK Dear
The No. 1 running back in the Class of 2025 Akylin Dear announced his plans to commit on August 20 this week. Dear is out of Quitman, Miss. and was committed to Ole Miss before reopening his recruitment in June. Dear has been pursued by Alabama throughout the entire cycle by both Crimson Tide coaching staffs. The 5-star rushed for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior and is considering Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Justus Terry
The Crimson Tide could add a serious piece to its class in 5-star defensive lineman Justus Terry. Terry was committed to Southern Cal, but reopened his recruitment over the summer. Experts have pegged his recruitment as a two program race now between Georgia and Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound defender has indicated he's in no rush to make a decision and will likely take his recruitment all the way to December.
Ty Jackson
The 4-star linebacker out of Loxahatchee, Fla is one of the last highly ranked defenders yet to commit in the Class of 2025. Jackson is currently considering FSU, Florida, and Alabama among others. On3 Sports named him a preseason high school All-American for the upcoming year after recording 135 tackles as a junior. Jackson is reportedly not in any rush to announce his college decision.
While Alabama football is starting to wrap up its Class of 2025 cycle, the basketball program is just ramping their cycle up. The Crimson Tide is once again in on a number of highly-ranked hoopers as Nate Oats continues to prove he's at the forefront of college basketball.
AJ Dybantsa
The No. 1 player in the Class of 2025 announced he will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa in September when Alabama hosts the Georgia Bulldogs in football. Dybantsa is listed at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds and has a great understanding of scoring at all three levels for a high schooler. His length and skill set make him an ideal fit in Oats' as he has serious one-and-done potential.
Jasper Johnson
The 5-star shooting guard is reportedly nearing a decision after spending the summer visiting college campuses. Johnson is a Kentucky product currently playing for Overtime Elite in Atlanta but his roots run deep. The 6-foot-4 left-hander took an official visit to Tuscaloosa in June and named Alabama his leaders in late July, however a strong push from Kentucky and North Carolina leave his status in doubt.