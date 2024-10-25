Top 2025 Hoops Recruit Names Alabama in Top Four
Class of 2025 prospect and the seventh ranked shooting guard in the nation Davion Hannah announced his top four schools this week, including the Crimson Tide.
Hannah is a 6-foot-5, 175 lb. guard from Branson, Missouri and is ranked as one of the top-35 overall players in the nation.
Alongside the Tide are in-conference rival Missouri, Ohio State and Cincinnati. Hannah most recently visited Cincinnati in early October, but took a trip to Tuscaloosa in August.
Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hannah transferred to the Link Academy in June for his senior season of basketball. The Link Academy Lions wons the 2023 GEICO High School Boys Basketball National Championship, defeating several of the other premier high schools teams in the country along the way.
As a junior at Nicolet High School in Wisconsin, Hannah averaged nearly a double-double with 18.8 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. He led the Knights to a 24-5 record and a berth in the semi-finals of the state tournament.
As of now the Crimson Tide have the No. 16 ranked recruiting class for 2025 with two commitments.
Small forward Amari Allen from Green Bay, Wisconsin, who was in Tuscaloosa for Alabama's homecoming festivities, committed to the Tide in September and was joined the same month by fellow small forward London Jemison from St. Thomas More in Oakdale, Connecticut.