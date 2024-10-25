Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Prepares for Major Homecoming Weekend
The Crimson Tide hosts not only Missouri this week for Homecoming, but many of the nation's top recruits as well.
Looking to bounce back after a tough loss to rival Tennessee, the Tide hopes to have a strong recruiting weekend and make a lasting impression on some of the best prospects in upcoming classes.
This week, Alabama flipped 4-star tight end Marshall Pritchett from North Carolina, adding a 21st member to the 2025 recruiting class, and a second tight end to pair with Kaleb Edwards.
Pritchett, who stands at 6-foot-5, 211 lbs., is a big bodied target with a massive catch radius that should pair well with Edwards' more bruising body type at 6-foot-6, 240 lbs.
The Tide also extended an offers to 2026 offensive lineman Edward Baker from St. Frances Academy in Maryland and 2026 tight end Caled Tafua from Lakewood, California.
Alabama Men's Basketball is hosting one its top 2025 commits for a visit this weekend. Amari Allen, who stands 6-foot-7, 180 lb., is a small forward from Ashwaubenon High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He's ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Wisconsin, and committed to the Crimson Tide back in September.
Visiting Commits This Weekend
2025
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2023)
2027
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
Visiting Targets This Weekend
2025
- S Anquon Fegans, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Auburn Commit)
- CB Donovan Starr, 6-foot, 176 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Auburn Commit)
2026
- DL JeReylan McCoy, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Tupelo, Mississippi
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi
- EDGE Tristan Lyles, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Harvest, Alabama
- OT Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri
- OT Ekene Ogboko, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Durham, North Carolina
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
- S Derek Cooper, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida
2027
- LB Kaden Henderson, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Tampa, Florida
2025 Commits
- CB Dijon Lee, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Mission Viejo, California (Committed 06/28/2024)
- CB Chuck McDonald, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 06/08/2024)
- DL Kevonte Henry, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Norwalk, California (Committed 10/14/2024)
- DL Steve Mboumoua, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Summit, Mississippi (Committed 12/20/2023)
- DL London Simmons, 6-foot-3, 296 lbs. - Flowood, Mississippi (Committed 06/16/2024)
- EDGE Justin Hill, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 07/03/2024)
- K Alex Asparuhov, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Fresno, California (Committed 06/15/2024)
- LB Dawson Merritt, 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. - Stilwell, Kansas (Committed 06/06/2024)
- LB Darrell Johnson, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Eastman, Georgia (Committed 03/20/2024)
- LB Luke Metz, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Hoschton, Georgia (Committed 03/24/2024)
- LB Abduall Sanders, Jr., 6-foot-1, 225 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 03/21/2024)
- OL Michael Carroll, 6-foot-6, 315 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 06/10/2024)
- OT Mal Waldrep, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 06/11/2024)
- OT Micah DeBose, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 06/22/2024)
- OT Jackson Lloyd, 6-foot-7, 290 lbs. - Carmel, California (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OT Ty Haywood, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - Denton, Texas (Committed 07/14/2024)
- QB Keelon Russell, 6-foot-3, 175 lbs. - Duncanville, Texas (Committed 06/04/2024)
- RB Akylin Dear, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Quitman, Mississippi (Committed 08/20/2024)
- RB Anthony Rogers, 5-foot-8, 190 lbs. - Montgomery, Alabama (Committed 06/02/2023)
- TE Marshall Pritchett, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Rabun Gap, Georgia (Committed 10/22/2024)
- TE Kaleb Edwards, 6-foot-6, 240 lbs. - El Dorado Hills, California (Committed 07/02/2024)
- WR Caleb Cunningham, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Ackerman, Mississippi (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Lotzeir Brooks, 5-foot-9, 170 lbs. - Millville, New Jersey (Committed 04/13/2024)
2026 Commits
CB Dorian Barney, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (Committed 05/19/2024)
2027 Commits
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)
- EDGE Ba'Roc Willis, 6-foot-3, 220 lbs. - Moody, Alabama (Committed 07/30/2024)