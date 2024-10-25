Bama Central

Recruiting Rundown: Alabama Prepares for Major Homecoming Weekend

The Tide is prepared for not only a major showdown on the field with 6-1 Missouri, but a big-time recruiting weekend, hosting some of the nation's top prospects.

Mason Woods

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; General view of Alabama Crimson Tide helmets during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Crimson Tide hosts not only Missouri this week for Homecoming, but many of the nation's top recruits as well.

Looking to bounce back after a tough loss to rival Tennessee, the Tide hopes to have a strong recruiting weekend and make a lasting impression on some of the best prospects in upcoming classes.

This week, Alabama flipped 4-star tight end Marshall Pritchett from North Carolina, adding a 21st member to the 2025 recruiting class, and a second tight end to pair with Kaleb Edwards.

Pritchett, who stands at 6-foot-5, 211 lbs., is a big bodied target with a massive catch radius that should pair well with Edwards' more bruising body type at 6-foot-6, 240 lbs.

The Tide also extended an offers to 2026 offensive lineman Edward Baker from St. Frances Academy in Maryland and 2026 tight end Caled Tafua from Lakewood, California.

Alabama Men's Basketball is hosting one its top 2025 commits for a visit this weekend. Amari Allen, who stands 6-foot-7, 180 lb., is a small forward from Ashwaubenon High School in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He's ranked as the No. 2 overall player in Wisconsin, and committed to the Crimson Tide back in September.

Visiting Commits This Weekend

2025

2027

  • EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)

Visiting Targets This Weekend

2025

  • S Anquon Fegans, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Alabaster, Alabama (Auburn Commit)
  • CB Donovan Starr, 6-foot, 176 lbs. - Brentwood, Tennessee (Auburn Commit)

2026

  • DL JeReylan McCoy, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Tupelo, Mississippi
  • DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 240 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi
  • EDGE Tristan Lyles, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama
  • EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Harvest, Alabama
  • OT Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri
  • OT Ekene Ogboko, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Durham, North Carolina
  • OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-5, 320 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida
  • S Derek Cooper, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida

2027

CB Dorian Barney, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Carrollton, Georgia (Committed 05/19/2024)

Mason Woods
