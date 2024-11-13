Top 2025 Tide Commit Flips to Ole Miss

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Caleb Cunningham has Flipped his Commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 190 WR from Ackerman, MS had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July



“Sip Made, Sip Stayed”https://t.co/No8axBuzsT pic.twitter.com/BbzHLLztAc