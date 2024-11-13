Top 2025 Tide Commit Flips to Ole Miss
Caleb Cunningham, the top ranked player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting class, announced this week that he has officially flipped his commitment from Alabama to Ole Miss and will be joining the Rebels, who are now in position to potentially secure one of the nation's top classes.
Cunningham had been a member of the Tide's 2025 class since July when he announced via social media that he was, "1,000% committed."
Cunningham to Ole Miss begun to pick up steam as the wideout took a trip to Oxford for the Rebel's victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. He was seen signing autographs for Ole Miss fans pregame, and told On3's Zach Berry, "Man, my brand is big [in Oxford]. People know who I am."
As of now, Alabama holds the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking and is still in play for some of the nation's top prospects.
Kalen DeBoer and his staff have hardly missed a step on the recruiting trail compared to previous head coach Nick Saban's regime, and once again look to be in position for a top ranked class despite the flip.