Roll Call, May 3, 2024: Two Alabama Athletes Named Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners
Alabama women's tennis player Sydney Orefice and men's swimmer Trey Sheils were named Southeastern Conference 2024 Brad Davis Community Service Award Winners by the conference on Thursday.
The Crimson Tide duo are two of 28 honorees (14 men and 14 women) who are now finalists for the Male and Female Brad Davis Community Service Leaders of the Year and will receive a $5,000 postgraduate scholarship. The male and female Community Service Leaders of the Year, to be announced later in May, will each receive a $10,000 postgraduate scholarship.
Orefice had over 80 hours of community service at Alabama working with organizations like the Soup Bowl of Tuscaloosa, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, Between the Bars and more. Sheils spent most of his community service hours with Team IMPACT, which is an organization that provides a safe, supportive, and encouraging environment for a child and their family to connect with a college athletic team and local campus community.
- Kool-Aid McKinstry will begin his NFL career wearing No. 34 for the New Orleans Saints.
- Alabama women's golfer Harriet Lockley was named to the SEC Community Service Team.
- Former Alabama golfer Davis Riley is T2 at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson after shooting 64 (-7) in the first round. Nick Dunlap is T13 at -5.
May 3, 1938: Johnny Roberts was elected President of the A-Club for the 1938-39 school year, succeeding Jim Ryba. Lew Bostick became vice-president. Also, in campus news, Sandy Sanford, football and track ace, was chosen as the University's Man of the Year by the Crimson White. Sanford, who kicked game-winning field goals against Tulane and Vanderbilt also starred as a sprinter on the track team.
“Vindication isn’t mine, it’s Alabama’s. As the only voter in the AP Top 25 poll who picked the Crimson Tide No. 1 every week, I took my share of flak from around the country, but that’s part of the game. I stuck with the kids from Alabama because they gave me no choice. How do you bail out on a team that refused to lose?”— former Tucson Citizen sports columnist Corky Simpson on the 1992 Crimson Tide.
