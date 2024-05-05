Roll Call, May 5, 2024: Former Alabama Player Gets Head Coaching Position
It's been an offseason full of drama surrounding the Pell City High School football program. That's not too unusual when Rush Propst is your head coach, but the notorious football coach added another chapter to the story this week by turning in his resignation after just one season.
Propst led the Panthers to a 1-9 season and complained of jealousy and backstabbing as to why things weren't progressing at the pace the supporters may have expected. On Saturday Pell City named former Alabama football defensive lineman Nick Gentry as its next head coach.
Gentry won two national championships at Alabama and got right into coaching after his college playing days were through. This will be his first head coaching job, but he's served as a defensive coach at Jacksonville State and UAB before delving into the high school ranks. The Pell City Panthers open their season on Friday, Aug. 23 against Pelham high school.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State, 12 p.m., SEC Network +
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: Auburn 3, Alabama 0
- Baseball: Mississippi State 8, Alabama 1
- Men's Tennis: Duke 4, Alabama 1
- Women's Tennis: SMU 4, Alabama 3
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
118 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum
May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here come the elephants.” — Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.
