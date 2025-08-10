Ronnie Harrison Signs With Falcons: Roll Call
Former Alabama safety and two-time national champion Ronnie Harrison has signed with the Atlanta Falcons.
Harrison played in 42 games for Alabama and was a first-team All-SEC performer in 2017, when the Crimson Tide won the national championship.
As he enters his eighth year, this will be Harrison’s fourth NFL team after previous stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Colts.
Harrison has played in 84 NFL games, starting 48 of them, while racking up more than 200 tackles and seven interceptions.
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Robby Shelton is having quite the weekend on the Korn Ferry Tour. He shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday.
- Former Alabama cornerback and current Baltimore Raven Jalyn Armour-Davis, who has dealt with his share of injuries in the NFL, has earned some trust from the Ravens’ coaching staff.
- Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy and other football alums stopped by Bryant-Denny Stadium today to check out the Crimson Tide's first fall scrimmage.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
21 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 10, 1988: Alabama will wear black shoes again for the first time since the 1979 season. The decision to change from white to black was made by the Crimson Tide players. – Bryant Museum
August 10, 2010: The Sports Illustrated special edition SEC preview was published with Alabama’s Mark Ingram II on the cover.