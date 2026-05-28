2026 WCWS Tournament Hub for No. 1 Alabama Softball
Alabama is making its 16th appearance at the Women's College World Series and is looking for its second national title (first since 2012.) No. 1 Alabama is joined by four other SEC programs (No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 7 Tennessee and Mississippi State) plus No. 4 Nebraska and No. 8 UCLA from the Big 10 and No. 11 Texas Tech out of the Big 12.
The WCWS is a double elimination, and then resets for the championships series, which is best two out of three.
The action began on Thursday morning with Texas Tech run ruling Mississippi State 8-0 in a quick five-inning game. Alabama opens play against UCLA on Thursday night.
This story will be regularly updated throughout the tournament with results, schedule updates, weather updates and more.
WCWS Schedule
(all times central)
Thursday, May 28
- Game 1: Texas Tech 8, Mississippi State 0 (5 innings)
- Game 2: Texas vs. Tennessee- 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Game 3: Alabama vs. UCLA- 6 p.m., ESPN
- Game 4: Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday, May 29
- Game 5: Mississippi State vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)
- Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)
Saturday, May 30
- Game 7: Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m., ABC
- Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, May 31
- Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m., ABC (elimination game)
- Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)
Monday, June 1 (Semifinals)
- Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN
- Game 12 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)
- Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN
- Game 14 (if necessary): Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)
Wednesday, June 3
Championship Series Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, June 4
Championship Series Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
Friday, June 5 (if necessary)
-Championship Series Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN
WCWS Teams
*These numbers are all before play at the Women's College World Series
No. 1 Alabama
Record: 54-7
Head coach: Patrick Murphy (28th season)
WCWS appearances: 16 (2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2026)
National titles: 1 (2012)
Batting leader: Alexis Pupillo- .401
Home run leader: Brooke Wells- 23
RBI leader: Brooke Wells- 65
ERA leader: Jocelyn Briski- 1.30
Wins leader: Jocelyn Briski- 23
No. 2 Texas
Record: 47-11
Head coach: Mike White (eighth season)
WCWS appearances: 9 (1998, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026)
National titles: 1 (2025)
Batting leader: Katie Stewart- .436
Home run leader: Katie Stewart- 27
RBI leader: Katie Stewart- 72
ERA leader: Citlaly Gutierrez- 2.21
Wins leader: Teagan Kavan- 24
No. 4 Nebraska
Record: 51-6
Head coach: Rhonda Revelle (34th season)
WCWS appearances: 9 (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2013, 2026)
National titles: None
Batting leader: Jordyn Frahm- .416
Home run leader: Jordyn Frahm- 19
RBI leader: Hannah Camenzind- 56
ERA leader: Jordyn Frahm- 1.14
Wins leader: Alexis Jensen- 25
No. 5 Arkansas
Record: 47-11
Head coach: Courtney Deifel (11th season)
WCWS appearances: First
National titles: None
Batting leader: Dakota Kennedy- .378
Home run leader: Tianna Bell-18
RBI leader: Tianna Bell- 63
ERA leader: Payton Burnham- 1.90
Wins leader: Robyn Herron- 16
No. 7 Tennessee
Record: 47-10
Head coach: Karen Weekly (25th season)
WCWS appearances: 10 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2023, 2025, 2026)
National titles: None
Batting leader: Sophia Knight- .410
Home run leader: Alanna Leach, Emma Clarke- 13
RBI leader: Ella Dodge- 46
ERA leader: Erin Nuwer- 0.99
Wins leader: Erin Nuwer, Karlyn Pickens- 15
No. 8 UCLA
Record: 52-8
Head coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez
WCWS appearances: 35 (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026
National titles: 13 (1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995*, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019)
Batting leader: Jordan Woolery- .500
Home run leader: Megan Grant- 40
RBI leader: Jordan Woolery- 112
ERA leader: Taylor Tinsley- 3.03
Wins leader: Taylor Tinsley- 32
*1995 was vacated by the NCAA
No. 11 Texas Tech
Record: 57-7
Head coach: Gerry Glasco (second season)
WCWS appearances: 2 (2025, 2026)
National titles: None
Batting leader: Kaitlyn Terry- .457
Home run leader: Mia Williams- 24
RBI leader: Mia Williams- 82
ERA leader: Kaitlyn Terry- 1.68
Wins leader: NiJaree Canady 25
Mississippi State
Record: 43-19
Head coach: Samantha Ricketts (seventh season)
WCWS appearances: First
National titles: None
Batting leader: Nadia Barbary- .330
Home run leader: Nadia Barbary- 14
RBI leader: Nadia Barbary 41
ERA leader: Lelia Ammon- 1.85
Wins leader: Alyssa Faircloth- 16
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Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball, gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.Follow katiewindham_