Alabama is making its 16th appearance at the Women's College World Series and is looking for its second national title (first since 2012.) No. 1 Alabama is joined by four other SEC programs (No. 2 Texas, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 7 Tennessee and Mississippi State) plus No. 4 Nebraska and No. 8 UCLA from the Big 10 and No. 11 Texas Tech out of the Big 12.

The WCWS is a double elimination, and then resets for the championships series, which is best two out of three.

The action began on Thursday morning with Texas Tech run ruling Mississippi State 8-0 in a quick five-inning game. Alabama opens play against UCLA on Thursday night.

This story will be regularly updated throughout the tournament with results, schedule updates, weather updates and more.

WCWS Schedule

(all times central)

Thursday, May 28

Game 1: Texas Tech 8, Mississippi State 0 (5 innings)

Game 2: Texas vs. Tennessee- 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Alabama vs. UCLA- 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 4: Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 8:30 p.m., ESPN



Friday, May 29

Game 5: Mississippi State vs. Game 2 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)

Saturday, May 30

Game 7: Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m., ABC

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, May 31

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 2 p.m., ABC (elimination game)

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)

Monday, June 1 (Semifinals)

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 11 a.m., ESPN

Game 12 (if necessary): Game 11 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)

Game 13: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): Game 13 winner vs. Game 13 loser, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (elimination game)

Wednesday, June 3

Championship Series Game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, June 4

Championship Series Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, June 5 (if necessary)

-Championship Series Game 3, 7 p.m., ESPN

WCWS Teams

*These numbers are all before play at the Women's College World Series

No. 1 Alabama

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff celebrates a base hit in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Record: 54-7

Head coach: Patrick Murphy (28th season)

WCWS appearances: 16 (2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2024, 2026)

National titles: 1 (2012)

Batting leader: Alexis Pupillo- .401

Home run leader: Brooke Wells- 23

RBI leader: Brooke Wells- 65

ERA leader: Jocelyn Briski- 1.30

Wins leader: Jocelyn Briski- 23

No. 2 Texas

run drills as the Texas softball team practices at Devon Park ahead of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 47-11

Head coach: Mike White (eighth season)

WCWS appearances: 9 (1998, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026)

National titles: 1 (2025)

Batting leader: Katie Stewart- .436

Home run leader: Katie Stewart- 27

RBI leader: Katie Stewart- 72

ERA leader: Citlaly Gutierrez- 2.21

Wins leader: Teagan Kavan- 24

No. 4 Nebraska

Nebraska's Jordy Frahm (98) celebrates during the college softball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Stillwater, Okla., Thursday Feb. 26, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 51-6

Head coach: Rhonda Revelle (34th season)

WCWS appearances: 9 (1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1998, 2002, 2013, 2026)

National titles: None

Batting leader: Jordyn Frahm- .416

Home run leader: Jordyn Frahm- 19

RBI leader: Hannah Camenzind- 56

ERA leader: Jordyn Frahm- 1.14

Wins leader: Alexis Jensen- 25

No. 5 Arkansas

May 18, 2025; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks pitcher Robyn Herron (11) pitches during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Bogle Park. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Record: 47-11

Head coach: Courtney Deifel (11th season)

WCWS appearances: First

National titles: None

Batting leader: Dakota Kennedy- .378

Home run leader: Tianna Bell-18

RBI leader: Tianna Bell- 63

ERA leader: Payton Burnham- 1.90

Wins leader: Robyn Herron- 16

No. 7 Tennessee

Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens (23) and Elsa Morrison (22) celebrate after the win over Georgia in the NCAA college softball super regional on May 21, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 47-10

Head coach: Karen Weekly (25th season)

WCWS appearances: 10 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2023, 2025, 2026)

National titles: None

Batting leader: Sophia Knight- .410

Home run leader: Alanna Leach, Emma Clarke- 13

RBI leader: Ella Dodge- 46

ERA leader: Erin Nuwer- 0.99

Wins leader: Erin Nuwer, Karlyn Pickens- 15

No. 8 UCLA

May 31, 2025; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins infielder Jordan Woolery (15) reaches out to slap hands with a teammate in the first inning against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the NCAA Softball Women's College World Series at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Record: 52-8

Head coach: Kelly Inouye-Perez

WCWS appearances: 35 (1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026

National titles: 13 (1982, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1995*, 1999, 2003, 2004, 2010, 2019)

Batting leader: Jordan Woolery- .500

Home run leader: Megan Grant- 40

RBI leader: Jordan Woolery- 112

ERA leader: Taylor Tinsley- 3.03

Wins leader: Taylor Tinsley- 32

*1995 was vacated by the NCAA

No. 11 Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders starting pitcher Nijaree Canady (24) gestures after an out during a Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 57-7

Head coach: Gerry Glasco (second season)

WCWS appearances: 2 (2025, 2026)

National titles: None

Batting leader: Kaitlyn Terry- .457

Home run leader: Mia Williams- 24

RBI leader: Mia Williams- 82

ERA leader: Kaitlyn Terry- 1.68

Wins leader: NiJaree Canady 25

Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs starting pitcher Alyssa Faircloth (4) writes in the dirt before starting a Women's College World Series softball game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 28, 2026. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Record: 43-19

Head coach: Samantha Ricketts (seventh season)

WCWS appearances: First

National titles: None

Batting leader: Nadia Barbary- .330

Home run leader: Nadia Barbary- 14

RBI leader: Nadia Barbary 41

ERA leader: Lelia Ammon- 1.85

Wins leader: Alyssa Faircloth- 16

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.