Alabama Freshman Sets New Record In Crimson Tide's Run Rule Victory
The Alabama softball (4-1) program ended opening weekend on a high note, defeating Western Kentucky (1-4) in run-rule fashion knocking off the Broncos 14-5 in six innings.
The Crimson Tide was busy on the basepaths tying a program record for steals in a single game with 10. Alabama freshman Audrey Vandagriff set a new program record for stolen bases in a single game, swiping five bags against the Broncos. Her effort broke an almost three-year-old record as Elissa Brown stole four bases on Feb. 21, 2021, against Alabama State.
Alabama utilized a five-run sixth inning finished by a three-run home run from freshman Kennedy Marceaux to put the game out of reach for good. Marceaux finished the game 2-for-4 as she joined Vandagriff and Larissa Preuitt with multiple hits on the afternoon.
“This was one of our toughest opening season tournaments in my time at Alabama," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "Playing four ‘Power 4’ schools gave us a good indication of areas in which we need to improve. Our top two in the order today were terrific. They are very hard to defend against. Emily gave us a great relief effort in the circle as well.”
Senior transfer Emily Winstead earned her first win for the Crimson Tide as she relieved starter Catelyn Riley in just the first inning. Winstead went on to complete 5.2 innings, giving up two runs and striking out six batters to keep the Crimson Tide in control.
Alabama completes the weekend with huge wins over Washington and Michigan State in the Candrea Classic. The Crimson Tide's next outting is Valentines Day weekend in Clearwater, Fla where they'll face San Diego State, Liberty, Ohio State, UCLA, Oklhoma State and Jacksonville State in the 2025 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational.