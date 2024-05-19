Alabama Offense Explodes for Run-Rule Victory over Southeastern Louisiana to Advance to Super Regionals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— After Alabama scored five runs in the ninth inning of Saturday's victory over Southeastern Louisiana, Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy said he hoped the team would be able to carry that momentum over into the next game.
It was less of a carryover and more of an explosion for the Alabama offense in Sunday's regional championship. The Crimson Tide erupted for nine runs and 10 hits in the first inning on the way to a 12-2 run-rule victory over Southeastern Louisiana to secure a spot in super regionals for the 18th time.
"This might've been the most gratifying regional win of my career," Murphy said after the game. "Just what we've gone through, what we've been through, ups and downs–– a lot of downs, and they never once quit. I always said the best is yet to come."
Alabama's first eight batters reached with a hit before an out was recorded. In total, the Tide sent 14 runners to the plate in the first inning. The team finished with a season-high 14 hits. Alabama scored more runs in this game than all of May's regular season games combined.
No. 14 Alabama has been a strong pitching team all season behind the arms of Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver, but the offense has consistently struggled. Even through the first 15 innings of the Tuscaloosa Regional, the offense had scored just two total runs. That all changed on Sunday as the offense finally came alive.
Southeastern actually grabbed the early lead in the top of first after a leadoff walk came in to score on an RBI-hit from Maria Detillier. That didn't sit well with the Crimson Tide according to senior left fielder Jenna Johnson.
"We wanted to come out and set the tone, and we wanted to send a message that this is our home field," Johnson said. "And we wanted to take it to them in the first inning... So they got a little momentum in the first inning, and we were like, 'No, this is our game. We're taking it back.'"
After Alabama took a 9-1 lead into the second inning, the Lions got a run back. But the Tide tacked on three more runs in the third inning to push the lead up to 12-2 and get the game back in run-rule territory.
The Tide's top five hitters in the batting order (Kristen White, Larissa Preuitt, Kenleigh Cahalan, Johnson and Marlie Giles) combined to go 11-14 with eight RBIs. Cahalan led the charge with four RBIs. Eight of Alabama's nine starters recorded a hit, and six different batters knocked in a run.
White got the whole rally started with a perfectly placed bunt single. Overall, she had five hits on the weekend and raised her batting average to .341 for the season.
"Super excited to get momentum going for this team," White said. "We always talk about bent, but not broken. We gave up that first run in the first inning, but we came in and hit and tripled and quadrupled the score."
Jocelyn Briski got the start in the circle for Alabama, and senior pitcher Jaala Torrence came in to close things out in the fifth inning to secure the victory. White recorded the final out with a running catch against the centerfield wall.
This is the first time Alabama has won three games in a row since sweeping Ole Miss back in early April. Alabama will face the winner of the Knoxville Regional in Supers next weekend.