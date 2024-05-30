Alabama Outfielder Larissa Preuitt Leaves WCWS With Injury
Alabama softball came up short in the first game of the Women's College World Series on Thursday, falling to the UCLA Bruins 4-1. Crimson Tide right fielder Larissa Preuitt left the game in the top of the first inning after getting on base with a single in her first at-bat.
"Yeah, right before the game Esi Atinkah our athletic trainer said, 'hey Larissa said her hamstring's pulling a little' and then she gets the hit and I watched her run down and it was not good," said head coach Patrick Murphy. "So that's why we ran over and said 'What's.. you know'. And she of course wanted to stay in but I think if she would have stayed in it would have been worse. That was the only reason why she got replaced, and then Lo-Jo got a hit the next time. I thought if she stayed in it would have made it worse. Hopefully, she's got a day for a little treatment and we'll see how it is tomorrow."
Preuitt has been Alabama's primary right fielder throughout the season but was replaced by freshman Lauren Johnson. Johnson finished 1-2 at the plate but was charged with an error in the field.
The Crimson Tide will take on the loser of the Oklahoma-Duke matchup on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in an elimination game.