No. 3 Alabama Run Rules Auburn in Finale to Secure Series Sweep

AUBURN, Ala.–– Alabama's offense was slowly building all weekend before it finally exploded for nine runs on 10 hits for a run-rule victory in the series finale at Auburn. The Crimson Tide only managed one run off Auburn starter Ella Harrison in the series opener but adjusted to chase her after three innings in the finale.

No. 3 Alabama beat Auburn 9-1 in six innings to secure the rivalry series sweep over the Tigers at Jane B. Moore Field on Sunday.

"We did better than we did Friday night, and the goal today was not to make the same mistake," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the game. "I thought a lot of people solved whatever issue it was on Friday and Saturday and did better today."

Alexis Pupillo and Brooke Wells showed why they are one of the most dangerous duos in the country at the top of Alabama's lineup, combining to reach base seven times with a home run apiece and five total RBIs. The home runs came back to back to lead off the third inning.

Auburn's (23-19, 2-13 SEC) lone run of the series came on a one-out solo home run from Alyssa Hastings in the fourth inning. Alabama (39-3, 12-3 SEC) answered right back with four runs in the top of the fifth inning, starting with a first-pitch home run from Ambrey Taylor.

The freshman now has a home run in each of the Crimson Tide's first five SEC series. Taylor got the scoring started in the first inning with a sacrifice fly RBI to put Alabama up 1-0.

Jena Young firmly re-established her spot in the starting lineup this weekend. Murphy moved her up to the five spot, and she reached base five times. Young had an RBI double in the sixth inning and scored the run that secured the run rule.

"Jena Young was hot as heck this weekend, so I had to move her up," Murphy said. "That was a no-brainer, too. They called timeout like three times with her up to bat yesterday, and you know, obviously they were worried about a little bit. She was really, really good again today. She earned the promotion."

Jocelyn Briski was incredibly efficient in the circle, throwing 60 strikes on her 80 pitches. She only allowed three hits in her second time facing the Auburn lineup.

"She keeps getting better and better," Murphy said. "She adds stuff to her arsenal. She makes a different pitch move a different way. She's just outstanding right now."

With the win, Alabama matches its SEC win total from a year ago with three series still to go.

Alabama will continue the in-state road swing with a trip to Samford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting last-place Kentucky for a three-game SEC series next weekend. The Crimson Tide remains in second place in the SEC standings, only trailing Oklahoma.

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