Alabama Softball 2026 Offseason Roster Tracker

The college softball transfer portal opened on Monday and will remain open for two weeks until June 22. That means players can officially enter and transfer during that time period, but some players will make announcements after the deadline.

Alabama's 2026 season ended in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide is losing seven seniors, three of which were starters. Last offseason, head coach Patrick Murphy picked up two pieces from the portal in Brooke Wells and Jena Young, and both turned into starters and major impact players for the Tide.

There are a couple positions of need for Alabama in the transfer portal, and BamaCentral will keep you updated with the latest portal news for the Tide as the program looks to get back to the WCWS in 2027.

This story will be constantly updated with any roster movement during the offseason.

Transfers out

TBD

Transfers out

TBD

Incoming freshman

Ava Briski, infielder- The No. 84 overall player in her class by Softball America. Sister of Jocelyn Briski

Ava Bush, outfielder- Missouri state record-holder for single season and career home runs

Liv Keiter, utility- The No. 42 overall player by Softball America and No. 1 player in the state of Colorado

Torynn Slaughter, catcher- No. 8 overall player and No. 1 catcher by Softball America.

Paige Stanfield, infield- High school MVP and four-year starter at Shawnee Mission East High School in Overland Park, Kansas

Out of eligibility

Abby Duchscherer, infielder- Duchscherer had an up and down career at Alabama, spending time in and out of the starting lineup throughout her four seasons. She hit .176 with one home run and seven RBIs during her senior season. While she wasn't a starter for most of the year, she often came in as a defensive replacement at first base in late innings.

Marlie Giles, catcher- Giles was the heartbeat of the 2026 Tide team. She was a two-time captain and had, by far, her best year at the plate during her senior season, hitting .379 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs. She is leaving a leadership void that will have to be replaced.

Alea Johnson, pitcher- Johnson spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa after transferring over from LSU. She was mainly used as a relief option from the bullpen with a dangerous changeup. She made 11 appearances in 2026 with one start and a 2.47 ERA.

Kinley Pate, pinch runner- Pate started her career at Samford before returning to her hometown school. She was Murphy's go-to option off the bench when Alabama needed a pinchrunner, scoring 21 runs during her senior season.

Larissa Preuitt, outfielder- Preuitt also found herself in and out of the starting lineup throughout her four-year Alabama career. She was not a starter during her senior season, but she was an emotional leader and always ready to come in as a defensive replacement. She hit .243 this season.

Alexis Pupillo, utility- Pupillo made the most of her opportunity at Alabama after transferring in from Northern Iowa and a disappointing junior season. She put in the work over the offseason to lead the team in batting at .382 while also hitting 20 home runs and 62 RBIs. She was the only player to start all 65 games for Alabama in 2026, primarily as the designated hitter, but she also split time with Giles at catcher.

Kristen White, outfielder- White was not in the starting lineup during the first part of the season but was Alabama's every day starter in centerfield by the end of the year. She hit .349 and was second on the team with 11 stolen bases.

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