Alabama Softball Lands LHP Out of Portal from SEC Rival

Alabama softball has its first transfer portal pickup.

Former Tennessee left-handed pitcher Kailey Plumlee announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide on social media Wednesday morning.

"Hello Bama Nation," Plumlee said in a post on Instagram. "Thank you Alabama Softball for new beginnings. See y'all next fall."

She did not see action for the Lady Vols last season as she redshirted on a pitching staff that featured the best ERA in the nation behind names like Karlyn Pickens, Sage Mardjetko and Erin Nuwer. Tennessee reached the Women's College World Series semifinals like Alabama. Plumlee will have four years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has not had a lefty pitcher on the staff the last two seasons. Plumlee will be the first left-handed pitcher for the Crimson Tide since Lauren Esman in 2024.

Plumlee is originally from Carthage, Tennessee and won the 2024 Tennessee Softball Gatorade Player of the Year at Gordonsville. She also won two state championships. The pitcher was the No. 22 overall player in the class of 2024 according to Softball America and the No. 9 pitcher.

The former Lady Vol joins an Alabama pitching staff that trailed only Tennessee in ERA last season. The Crimson Tide will return SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski for her senior season plus junior Braya Hodges and rising sophomores Vic Moten and Kaitlyn Pallozzi. With the addition of Plumlee, Alabama will have the same number of arms in the bullpen from a season ago working with pitching coach Lance McMahon; however, she will be the only lefty.

McMahon has become one of the best pitching coaches in college softball at both developing pitchers and in-game pitch calling.

During an interview on the "Out of the Box Podcast," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said the Crimson Tide coaching staff was going to be selective with what players it picked up from the transfer portal. He wants to have an even number of players on the roster at either 20 or 22 total athletes.

Alabama has 14 players slated to return (if no one enters the portal) and five freshmen coming in, which means the Tide is likely looking to add three total players from the portal.

The college softball transfer portal is officially open for two weeks from June 8 through June 22. You can keep up with any offseason roster movement for the Crimson Tide on the BamaCentral offseason roster tracker.

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