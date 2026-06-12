Alabama Softball Adds NJCAA National Player of the Year from Portal

Alabama softball picked up the top JUCO player in the country.

The NJCAA National Player of the Year out of Florida SouthWestern State College, Noelani Livingstone, announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide in a social media post Thursday evening.

Livingstone has both speed and power as an outfielder. She hit .526 with seven home runs, 57 RBIs along with 32 stolen bases at Florida SouthWestern State as part of the Buccaneers' third-place finish at the 2026 NJCAA World Series. During the world series, the centerfielder hit .714 with seven RBIs. She is the player in Florida SouthWestern State program history to be named the NJCAA National Player of the Year.

Alabama is replacing graduating senior Kristen White in centerfield, and Livingstone will be in contention to be the Crimson Tide's next centerfielder.

Livingstone was coached at Florida SouthWestern State by Robert Iamurri, the father of Alabama coordinator of player development, Ryan Iamurri. Former Alabama pitcher Courtney Gettins is also on the Buccaneers' staff. Now, Livingstone will be coached by Ryan along with Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy and the entire Tide coaching staff.

The outfielder is originally from Coquitlam, British Columbia. Livingstone was on the Team Canada roster for the 2024 WBSC World Cup. She spent two seasons with the Buccaneers and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide. During her freshman season at Florida SouthWestern, she hit .443 with 31 RBIs, 32 stolen bases and 64 runs scored.

Alabama is trying to build on a 2026 season in which the Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament and reached the semifinals of the Women's College World Series. The Crimson Tide had six outfielders on the roster last season. White, Larissa Preuitt and Kinley Pate are out of eligibilitly, and Alabama returns senior Lauren Johnson, junior Audrey Vandagriff and sophomore Ana Roman at the position.

Livingstone is Alabama's second commitment out of the transfer portal, joining former Tennessee left-handed pitcher Kailey Plumlee. The college softball transfer portal remains open until June 22. As of Thursday, there have not been any Crimson Tide players enter the portal.

You can keep up with any offseason roster movement for the Crimson Tide on the BamaCentral offseason roster tracker.

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