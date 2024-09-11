Alabama Softball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule
Alabama softball has a loaded conference slate in 2025. Even with the expansion of the league with Oklahoma and Texas, each team will still only play eight conference series.
The highlight of the conference schedule is the mid-April home series with the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners from April 12-14. The Sooners haven't played in Tuscaloosa since the 2015 super regional.
Mississippi State, Georgia and Missouri are Alabama's other home series at Rhoads Stadium. The Tide will go on the road to face Texas A&M, LSU, Florida and South Carolina. Alabama opens conference play on March 14 against Mississippi State.
The full schedule with non-conference opponents, TV listings and times will be released at a later date.
Alabama Softball 2025 SEC Schedule
March 14-16: Mississippi State
March 21-23: at Texas A&M
March 28-30: Georgia
April 4-6: at LSU
April 12-14: Oklahoma
April 18-20: at Florida
April 25-27: Missouri
May 1-3: at South Carolina
May 6-10- SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia