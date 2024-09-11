Bama Central

Alabama Softball Announces 2025 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide hosts four conference series at Rhoads Stadium, including a huge matchup with the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners.

Katie Windham

Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher Jocelyn Briski (23) celebrates the end of an inning during the SEC softball tournament at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. LSU Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 3-2 in 14 innings.
Alabama Crimson Tide pitcher Jocelyn Briski (23) celebrates the end of an inning during the SEC softball tournament at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. LSU Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 3-2 in 14 innings. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama softball has a loaded conference slate in 2025. Even with the expansion of the league with Oklahoma and Texas, each team will still only play eight conference series.

The highlight of the conference schedule is the mid-April home series with the four-time defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners from April 12-14. The Sooners haven't played in Tuscaloosa since the 2015 super regional.

Mississippi State, Georgia and Missouri are Alabama's other home series at Rhoads Stadium. The Tide will go on the road to face Texas A&M, LSU, Florida and South Carolina. Alabama opens conference play on March 14 against Mississippi State.

The full schedule with non-conference opponents, TV listings and times will be released at a later date.

Alabama Softball 2025 SEC Schedule

March 14-16: Mississippi State

March 21-23: at Texas A&M

March 28-30: Georgia

April 4-6: at LSU

April 12-14: Oklahoma

April 18-20: at Florida

April 25-27: Missouri

May 1-3: at South Carolina

May 6-10- SEC Tournament in Athens, Georgia

