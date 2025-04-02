Alabama Softball Blasts Four Home Runs in Doubleheader Sweep over Alabama State, Samford
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama bats blasted four home runs and 15 total runs over two games as the No. 23 Crimson Tide swept Tuesday's night's doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium with a 6-4 win over Alabama State in Game 1 and 9-3 victory over Samford in the second game.
Abby Duchscherer hit a home run for the third straight game with a solo shot against the Hornets and Bulldogs. Riley Valentine had a three-run home run in Game 1, and Brooke Ellestad hit a laser over the wall in left center for a two-run shot against Samford.
Alabama pitchers Emily Winstead and Catelyn Riley were combining for a no-hitter heading into the sixth inning of the Samford game, but the Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the inning to get on the board with the help of two Alabama errors.
"I feel lik it's almost a killer instinct we need to get a hold of," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said after the game. "I thought Catelyn had it. Her demeanor on the mound has been totally different the last week and a half–– she looks a lot better. Emily gave us a good start. Braya went 1-2-3 in the last inning
"But we cannot be so careless with the ball, and that's the thing that's driving me nuts–– walks and errors."
Freshman Audrey Vandagriff did not play in the first game of the doubleheader as Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy utilized a different lineup to try and get some other players opportunities at the plate and in the field. But Vandagriff was back in her usual leadoff spot in Game 2, and she reached base four times with three hits and three more stolen bases to increase her nation-leading total to 45.
Alabama had a little bit of trouble in the circle in Game 1 against the Hornets. Starter Alea Johnson had been crusing through the first eight batters without allowing a baserunner, and then a two-out walk in the top of the third started a spiral.
The next five Alabama State batters reached as the Hornets scored four runs to briefly take the lead. Alabama scored three runs in the bottom of the inning on a Valentine home run to reclaim the lead, which it would never relinquish.
Kendal Clark got the scoring started for the Crimson Tide with a sacrifice fly RBI in the first inning. Alabama added on in the second with a solo home run from Duchscherer and sac fly off the bat of Salen Hawkins.
Braya Hodges and Riley combined for 4.1 innings of scoreless relief as Hodges picked up her first collegiate win.
Alabama improves to 27-13 on the season and will travel to No. 7 LSU this weekend for a three-game conference series beginning Friday.
"We're not content, but we're still working towards our goals," Duchscherer said. "We try to work on minimizing our walks, cleaning up our defense. As long as we never stay content with what we're doing, I think we'll keep on striding in the right direction. That's the name of the game. Each day you get better."