Alabama Softball Blows Seventh-Inning Lead to Oklahoma in Game 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama was two outs away from shutting out Oklahoma for the first time since 2019, but pinch hitter Maya Bland saved the day for the Sooners.
Catelyn Riley and Jocelyn Briski had combined for 6.1 innings of scoreless ball, but a controversial call to start the seventh inning gave Oklahoma a leadoff runner with the bunt single. Two batters later, Patti Gasso called on Bland from the bench, and she delivered with the-two run to give the Sooners their first lead of the game.
No. 2 Oklahoma added three more runs in the inning to open the series with a 5-1 victory over No. 22 Alabama on Saturday at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama got on the board in the third inning after a leadoff double from freshman phenom Audrey Vandagriff. Larissa Preuitt moved her over to third on a sacrific fly, and Brooke Ellestad drove Vandagriff in with an RBI sac fly to put the Tide up 1-0.
It would be the only run the offense would score.
Riley gave Alabama a brilliant start in the circle, only giving up three hits and no runs with just one walk over five innings. Briski had the Sooners go three up, three down in the sixth inning, but the trouble started with the defensive miscue to start the seventh inning.
The Crimson Tide had a big missed-opportunity in the first inning. After a one-out double from Kali Heivilin, the next two Alabama batters reached on free passes to load the bases with one out for the heart of the order.
But Riley flew out, and Marlie Giles struck out on three pitches to strand the bases loaded. The soldout Rhoads crowd was ready to explode early, and it could've given the Tide all the early momentum.
Vandagriff and Heivilin were the only two Alabama batters to get a hit on Saturday.
Alabama (28-16, 5-8 SEC) and Oklahoma (36-3, 10-3 SEC) will be back at Rhoads Stadium on Sunday at 5 p.m. for Game 2.
