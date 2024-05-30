Alabama Softball Falls to UCLA in First Game of Women's College World Series
Alabama softball opened its miraculous trip to the Women's College World Series with a loss, falling to No. 6 UCLA 4-1 in Oklahoma City as it once again struggled to find offensive success.
Alabama held the Bruins scoreless through the first two innings of play, but in the third, UCLA's Jadelyn Allchin singled down the right side to bring in the first runner of the game thanks to an error from Alabama right fielder Lauren Johnson. The Crimson Tide was able to limit the damage, escaping the inning with only a 1-0 deficit thanks to a double play on the very next batter.
Through four scoreless innings, Alabama finally found a string of batting success in the top of the fifth, loading the bases with one out. An out later, Kenleigh Cahalan sent a ground ball into shallow right field to bring in the tying run in, and trying to take the lead, Kali Heivilin was thrown out at home plate to move the game into the bottom of the fifth
In the sixth, it all fell apart. UCLA got two runners on base, setting up Jordan Woolery, who blasted a 3-run shot to left field to give the Bruins a 4-1 lead, which ended up being insurmountable. The Crimson Tide failed to score the remainder of the game.
The loss threatens Alabama with a very short trip out west, as one more loss will eliminate the Crimson Tide from the World Series. Alabama will take on the loser of No. 10 Duke and No. 2 Oklahome in an elimination game tomorrow night at 6 p.m. CT.