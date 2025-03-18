Alabama Softball Going 'Back to Basics' with Fielding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Don't think about a pink elephant. I bet you're thinking about a pink elephant.
Alabama softball head coach Patrick Murphy wants to make sure fielding mistakes don't become the pink elephant for his team. He said he's not going to harp on it because then it can start to be something that the players dwell on and internalize, which just leads to more errors.
"It’s something that I think we’re going to do a lot of fundamental work today and just take it nice and easy from square one with some of the stuff we did in September and just go back to basics," Murphy said ahead of Tuesday's practice.
The Crimson Tide has committed 41 errors this season, more than any other team in the SEC. And those errors have often proved to be costly. In Alabama's nine losses this season, the team is averaging two errors and nearly 3.5 walks per game.
In Sunday's loss to Mississippi STte, Alabama had three errors and gave up six walks and lost by one run, 4-3. The Bulldogs first three runs all scored because of errors, and then what would prove to be the game-winning run in the sixth inning reached base via a leadoff walk.
"On the other side of it, in our wins, we have just over one error a game and like 2.4 walks per game, so we walk one less person and have one less error on average," Murphy said. "It’s not like it’s five errors we gotta get rid of, we need to get rid of one. And it’s probably a big one at that.
"And then the walks, we’re not going to take four to zero, but I’ll take four to two. Cut ‘em in half."
For starting pitcher Jocelyn Briski, Murphy feels like she needs to get her timing back. If the timing is off with the upper half and lower half of the body, it can lead to wild pitches and throws out of the zone. He doesn't feel like anyone on the pitching staff or defense is afraid or nervous.
Junior infielder Abby Duchscherer said it's all about speaking positive affirmations to one's self and one's teammates.
"Because if you internalize it and focus on it, you’re going to do it again type of think," Duchscherer said. "As an infielder, and hitting, the more positive talk to yourself, the better it is. And then if you invest into others, they invest into you, and you just have to take your mind off of it. At this high of a level, it’s very mentally challenging I’d say, and I think a lot of people would agree with that... I think as infield, we’ve tried to focus on that, too of like, ‘I can do this, and I’m proud.’ One mistake doesn’t define you, but it can really pull down on you if you let it.”
Alabama's offense has shown lots of improvement from last season, and Murphy's statistical research showed the team has hit above .300 in nearly every game this season. But the offense and defense and pitching have to all start clicking at the same time.
"I trust us to score six, seven runs a game, but it can’t be 7-6 every game," Murphy said.
No. 24 Alabama will host No. 9 Florida State on Wednesday at Rhoads Stadium before traveling to No. 6 Texas A&M for a weekend matchup this Friday through Saturday.