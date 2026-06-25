Projecting Alabama Softball's 2027 Lineup after Transfer Portal Closed

The college softball transfer portal closed on Monday with Patrick Murphy managing to maintain the entirety of the eligible returning roster while adding three valuable pieces in pitcher Kailey Plumlee, outfielder Noelani Livingstone and catcher Karlee Ford.

This means Alabama has six returning starters in the lineup, plus four returning pitchers, including SEC Pitcher of the Year Jocelyn Briski. The only starters Alabama lost to graduation were catcher Marlie Giles, outfielder Kristen White and designated hitter Alexis Pupillo.

Murphy is known for changing his lineup, and it is almost guaranteed that the Crimson Tide's starting nine in early February at the Sarasota Classic will not be the same lineup by the end of the season. But since Alabama's 2027 is seemingly complete, here's a look at what Alabama's starting lineup could look like next season.

1. Audrey Vandagriff- CF (JR)

Alabama outfielder Audrey Vandagriff celebrates a base hit in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Vandagriff had a phenomenal freshman season for Alabama in the leadoff spot, leading the team in average and stealing 50 bases. It was natural for her to assume the leadoff spot in 2026, but she was moved down to the six spot in early April during the Texas series. Vandagriff has all the tools to be an elite college softball leadoff batter, and I think she will reclaim that spot to start the 2027 season. Alabama did bring in Livingstone from the portal, who is a centerfielder, but I think it will be Vandagriff's position to start the season.

2. Brooke Wells- 1B (JR)

Alabama infielder Brooke Wells rounds third on her home run in the Crimson Classic game against St Thomas on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Wells made an immediate impact as a transfer for the Crimson Tide last season. She led the team with 24 home runs and 68 RBIs. Murphy liked having her bat in the 2-hole, and she was in that position more than 60 times last season. I think it is where she will hit for the Tide in 2027 as well. With Alabama not getting a direct replacement for Pupillo at DH, it is possible Wells could assume that role more this season depending on how other things in the lineup shake out.

3. Jena Young- 2B (SR)

Alabama infielder Jena Young stares after sliding into third in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Young was another impact transfer for Alabama and a steady presence at second base. The infielder had an up-and-down season at the plate but was arguably the Crimson Tide's best hitter in the postseason, earning a spot on the Women's College World Series all-tournament team. She batted in the leadoff spot for the entire postseason, but I think if Vandagriff moves back into that spot, the 3-hole would be a nice place for Young. She hit .344 last season.

4. Ana Roman- RF (SO)

Alabama outfielder Ana Roman celebrates her home run in the first game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 17, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Roman made a mark with a home run in her very first collegiate game in Alabama's opener against Villanova and remained in the starting lineup for the rest of the season. She was another hitter that was batting over .400 near the beginning of conference play but had a tough stretch at the plate to end the season. However, she displayed her power with 12 home runs as a true freshman and can make an even bigger impact in 2027 with another offseason of training under her belt.

5. Torynn Slaughter- DP (FR)

Details photo before Alabama faced LSU during the NCAA Super Regionals at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, May 22, 2026. | UA Athletics

With the amount of freshmen that played for Alabama last season, it only felt right that at least one makes an appearance in the 2027 lineup projection, and Slaughter is the highest-rated prospect in the Tide's 2027 class. She is a catcher, but with Alabama adding Ford from the portal, it takes the pressure off Slaughter from having to catch right away. She provides power from the left side and can make an immediate impact for the Tide.

6. Karlee Ford- C (JR)

New Alabama softball commit Karlee Ford | @KarleeFord2 on X

Alabama needed some help at catcher with Giles and Pupillo both graduating, and Ford provides that experience. After two seasons at Iowa State, Ford now makes the jump to the SEC. She hit .345 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs at Iowa State last season.



7. Ambrey Taylor- 3B (SO)

Alabama infielder Ambrey Taylor swings in the Crimson Classic game against Oakland on Mar. 1, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Taylor was not a starter to open her freshman campaign, but after multiple pinch hit home runs in SEC play, she earned the third base job and never looked back. She also reached double-digit home runs with 11 alongside 35 RBIs. Taylor really grew defensively as the season went along and should be the assumed starter to reclaim the position at third base.

8. Salen Hawkins- SS (SR)

Alabama infielder Salen Hawkins celebrates a strike out in the third game of the series against Texas on Apr. 4, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Hawkins was a walking highlight reel at shortstop for the Crimson Tide last season. Even though she struggled at the plate at times, her defense made it impossible to keep her out of the lineup. Hawkins finished the year batting .287 with 4 home runs and 31 RBIs, but all four of those came in the month of February. Murphy wants his players to make their senior year their best year (see Kali Heivilin in 2025 and Marlie Giles in 2026), and Hawkins is definitely a candidate for that in 2027

9. Lauren Johnson- LF (SR)

Alabama outfielder Lauren Johnson rounds third in the second game of the series against Kentucky on Apr. 18, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Johnson started in left field for most of the first half of Alabama's 2026 season and was batting well over .400 to start SEC play. She lost her starting job about midway through conference play while slumping at the plate and was never able to regain it. However, she was often a late-game defensive substitution and made impressive diving catches in the outfield all season long. She finished the year .268 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs. Heading into her senior season, I think Johnson will have one of the starting jobs in the outfield at least to start the season. Her performance at the plate will likely determine whether or not she keeps it.

Briski and Vic Moten will continue to get the majority of the starts in the circle for the Crimson Tide, but Kaitlyn Pallozzi will be looking to have a breakout sophomore season while Plumlee brings a different look from the left side.

As previously mentioned, this is just a projection of what the lineup could look like. There are plenty of players that can and will make the case to be in the starting lineup. Sometimes there are players, like Taylor, that make that case in the middle of the season.

My current projection features seven returners while the starting nine by the end of last season featured four new players (two transfers and two freshman.) All that to say, a lot will change between now and February and even more will change between February and June. While the start of the season seems far away, fall ball will be here soon with the season just around the corner.

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