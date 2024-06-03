Alabama Softball Shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan Enters Transfer Portal
The Alabama softball team's Women's College World Series run came to an end Sunday at the hands of Florida, and on Monday, there was yet more bad news, this time on the roster front. Not even 24 hours after the official end of the season, there was surprising Crimson Tide news out of the transfer portal.
Star shortstop Kenleigh Cahalan, who just completed her sophomore season, has entered the transfer portal, per a report from Justin McLeod of D1Softball. A Trussville, Ala., native, Cahalan posted a .296 batting average in her second collegiate season to go with two home runs, 55 hits and 30 RBIs.
She originally began her college career after reclassifying, meaning she played her freshman campaign while she was technically supposed to be a high school senior at Hewitt-Trussville. That didn't stop her from beginning her run at the Capstone with a 14-game hitting streak, and the team went on to make it to Oklahoma City in 2023 as well.
Cahalan earned second team All-SEC honors for her play this past season and was named to the 2023 NFCA All-South Region Third Team. She started every game in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. She has nine career home runs and was tied for the team lead in runs batted in this season.
Alabama finished 39-20 this season, making it to the biggest stage in college softball after a postseason run that saw the Crimson Tide sweep another iteration of the Tuscaloosa Regional before upsetting No. 3 Tennessee on the road, two games to one, in the super regional round. The Crimson Tide won one game in Oklahoma City, defeating Duke, and fell to UCLA and SEC foe Florida.