Alabama Softball Lands Two Players on All-SEC Teams
The Southeastern Conference chose two Alabama athletes as All-SEC selections as its annual softball awards were announced on Friday. The Crimson Tide saw freshman Audrey Vandagriff named to the first team, while senior infielder Kali Heivilin earned a spot on the second team.
The pair started all 24 SEC games this season for Alabama and led the Crimson Tide's offense with Vandagriff finding 26 hits and Heivilin 23 in conference play. Vandagriff hit .356 in league play and led Alabama with 17 runs scored, four home runs, 15 walks and eight stolen bases. Heivilin maintained a .338 average and smashed three home runs while taking 10 walks in conference play.
SEC Player of the Year: Bri Ellis - Arkansas
SEC Pitcher of the Year: Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
Newcomer of the Year: Sam Landry - Oklahoma
Freshman of the Year: Tori Edwards - LSU
Coach of the Year: Patty Gasso - Oklahoma
All-SEC First Team
- Audrey Vandagriff - Alabama
- Bri Ellis - Arkansas
- AnnaLea Adams - Auburn
- Kendra Falby - Florida
- Taylor Shumaker - Florida
- Reagan Walsh - Florida
- Tori Edwards - LSU
- Jaden Pone - Ole Miss
- Sierra Sacco - Mississippi State
- Julia Crenshaw - Missouri
- Sam Landry - Oklahoma
- Nelly McEnroe-Marinas - Oklahoma
- Kasidi Pickering - Oklahoma
- Taylor Pannell - Tennessee
- Karlyn Pickens - Tennessee
- Reese Atwood - Texas
- Teagan Kavan - Texas
- Mia Scott - Texas
- Joley Mitchell - Texas
- Emiley Kennedy - Texas A&M
- Mya Perez - Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
- Kali Heivilin - Alabama
- Robyn Herron - Arkansas
- Reagan Johnson - Arkansas
- Ella McDowell - Arkansas
- Mia Williams - Florida
- Dallis Goodnight - Georgia
- Hallie Mitchell - Kentucky
- Maci Bergeron - LSU
- Sydney Berzon - LSU
- Lexie Brady - Ole Miss
- Persy Llamas - Ole Miss
- Nadia Barbary - Mississippi State
- Raelin Chaffin - Mississippi State
- Gabbie Garcia - Oklahoma
- Sam Gress - South Carolina
- Kayden Henry - Texas
- Ashton Maloney - Texas
- Katie Stewart - Texas
- Mac Barbara - Texas A&M
- Amari Harper - Texas A&M
- Koko Wooley - Texas A&M