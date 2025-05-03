Alabama Softball's Bats Silenced by South Carolina in Game 2 Loss
No. 14 Alabama softball run-ruled No. 12 South Carolina on the road on Thursday and a big momentum boost coming into Game 2 on Friday could've clinched the Crimson Tide the final series of the regular season.
South Carolina catcher Lexi Winters hit a three-run home run in the first inning of Friday evening, but her crack of the bat unleashed rain and lightning in the area––postponing Game 2 until Saturday morning.
Alabama's momentum was eliminated by Winters' home run on Saturday as the Gamecocks took Game 2 by a score of 3-1. Nevertheless, as the score suggests, the Crimson Tide's defense was not at fault in this one.
Alabama pitcher Catelyn Riley put on an absolute gem on Saturday as she didn't give up a single hit with three walks. South Carolina recorded 12 ground-outs and six fly-outs.
However, Alabama's offense couldn't make up for it. The Crimson Tide were hit by the pitch twice and had two singles. Both of Alabama's singles came from Marlie Giles, one of which being an RBI that brought shortstop Salen Hawkins home to cut the deficit to 3-1. But that would be the only excitement from Alabama in Game 2.
South Carolina pitcher Sam Gress was a big reason for this as her complete game resulted in five strikeouts with 12 ground-outs and three fly-outs.
Alabama and South Carolina will play the third and final game of the series––and regular season––at roughly 10:40 a.m. CT. on SEC Network.
Can Alabama finish the regular season on a strong note with a series victory against a top-15 opponent?