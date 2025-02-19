Bats Power No. 21 Alabama Softball to 7-4 win over Jacksonville State
Alabama's offense was as cold as the chilly temperature in Huntsville the first time through the lineup in Tuesday night's game against Jacksonville State. Freshman Audrey Vandagriff started a two-out rally with a single up the middle in the third followed by a walk from Larissa Preuitt. Junior Alexis Pupillo handled the rest with a three-run home to give the Crimson Tide it would never relinquish.
Pupillo's big blast proved to be the spark the Tide offense needed as No. 21 Alabama beat Jacksonville State, 7-4.
The offense scored three runs in the third on Pupillo's home run. It added on two in the fourth inning with an RBI-single from Preuitt, and Kali Heivilin's two-run home run in the fifth gave Alabama some breathing room.
It was a bounce-back win for the team after a rough weekend in Florida at the Clearwater Invitational. The Crimson Tide continued to show its power with home runs from Pupillo and Heivilin. Pupillo now leads the team with 12 RBIs.
It was another shaky night in the circle for the Crimson TIde. Starter Catelyn Riley allowed six free passes and two earned runs that gave the Gamecocks the early 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Jocelyn Briski came in to relive Riley in the top of the fourth inning after a leadoff walk. Briski didn't allow a hit in the fourth and struck out the side in the fifth, but things started to unravel in the sixth after a one-out walk.
A double, wild pitch and single off Briski allowed Jacksonville State to tack on two more runs in the top of the sixth to make it 7-4. Briski gave up three free passes in 2.2 innings pitched.
The Alabama offense had the the opportunity to walk off JSU with a run-rule in the bottom of the fifth with a 7-2 lead, but a strikeout with the bases loaded sent the game to the sixth inning.
Emily Winstead came in from the bullpen after Briski gave up her second run and was able to close out the game for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improves to 7-5 on the season, and the Tide will open its home schedule on Friday against No. 17 Virginia Tech in the Easton Bama Bash.