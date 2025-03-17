Errors Prove Costly as Alabama Softball Drops Series Finale to Mississippi State
No. 23 Alabama softball put forth one of its most frustrating performances of the season in its 4-3 series-deciding loss to No. 19 Mississippi State on Sunday. The Crimson Tide committed numerous sloppy errors and was unable to capitalize offensively when it mattered.
"We just did not do enough to win. It's as simple as that," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "In a game, you either do enough to win or you have to do something to lose. Six walks and three errors, we handed it to them on a silver platter."
It was the first ever series win for Mississippi State at Rhoads Stadium.
Alabama started hot as Larissa Preuitt got on with a one-out double in the bottom of the first, setting up Kali Heivilin to drive her home with a double of her own. Heivilin had her senior day ceremony pregame and came through with a solid performance, going 2-3 with the aforementioned RBI while also getting hit by a pitch.
The top of the third is where things unraveled for Alabama. Jessie Blaine hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded that should have led to an easy out at home. But catcher Marlie Giles' foot was off the bag and the Bulldogs' got their first run on the board.
During the following at bat, starter Emily Winstead threw a wild pitch. Giles tried to throw out the advancing runner at second but missed the throw. Chaos ensued as not one, but two Mississippi State runners made it home.
Winstead was pulled immediately after, despite just two of the three runs being earned. Jocelyn Briski got the Crimson Tide out of the frame without any further damage.
Alabama responded right away, with Brooke Ellestad ripping a double to deep right center to bring home Heivilin and Alexis Pupillo and tie the game up at three.
Alabama stranded four runners over the next three innings. The Crimson Tide just could not come up with a big hit when it mattered. The same can not be said about the Bulldogs. Nadia Barbary came up with the play of the game in the top of the sixth, a two-out single to drive in pinch runner Gretta Grassel for what would prove to be the winning run.
The road only gets harder from here for Murphy's squad. Alabama plays No. 10 Florida State in its biggest midweek matchup of the year on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will air on SEC Network.