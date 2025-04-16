How to Watch: No. 17 Alabama Softball at No. 7 Florida
Alabama softball is riding high after a series victory over at Oklahoma at home on Monday, but it will be a quick turnaround for the No. 17 Crimson Tide as it travels to No. 7 Florida this weekend for a three game-series with the Gators.
Florida is also coming off a series win, but did lose the series finale at Ole Miss on Sunday.
There will be a couple familiar faves in the Florida dugout this weekend. Longtime Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro is now in her first season with the Gators in that same role after a brief head coaching stint at Memphis.
Former Alabama infielder Kenleigh Cahalan is also in her first season at Florida, hitting .331 with 10 home runs, 43 RBIs and nine errors in the field.
Because it is Easter weekend, the two teams agreed to not play on Sunday, and the series will be held from Thursday to Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Gators:
How to Watch: Alabama at Florida
Who: No. 17 Alabama (30-16, 7-8 SEC) vs. No. 7 Florida (7-9, 9-6 SEC)
When: Thursday, April 17 – 5 p.m. CT
Friday, April 18 – 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 19 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
TV: SEC Network+ (Saturday)
SEC Network (Friday)
ESPN2 (Saturday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads, 46-43
In Tuscaloosa: 20-18 | In Gainesville: 23-14 | At Neutral Sites: 3-11
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .430
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 37
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 12
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.22
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 11
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 82
Florida statistical leaders:
Batting average: Kendra Falby- .463
RBIs: Taylor Shumaker- 61
Home runs: Mia Williams- 16
ERA: Katelynn Oxley- 2.20 ERA
Wins: Keagan Rothrock/Ava Brown- 10
Strikeouts: Keagan Rothrock- 61