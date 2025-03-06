How to Watch: No. 21 Alabama Softball vs. Louisiana, Iowa
Conference play opens around the SEC in softball this weekend, but No. 21 Alabama's schedule opened with a bye, so the Crimson Tide will host Louisiana and Iowa for two games apiece this Friday and Saturday at Rhoads Stadium as part of the Spring Break Showdown.
This weekend will be full of homecomings as Patrick Murphy welcomes back longtime assistant coach Alyson Habetz, who spent 25 seasons as an assistant at Alabama, and is now in her first season as head coach at Louisiana.
"To have somebody like her for 25 years does not happen in college athletics," Murphy said. "Nobody stays an assistant. Obviously she was an associate head coach by the time she was done, but nobody stays for 25 years in one spot. So that was so lucky for all of us. The continuity in the staff is one of the reasons we were so good for years, so it'll be fun to have her back."
Alabama will open play this weekend against Louisiana at 4 p.m. on Friday and face Iowa about 30 minutes after the conclusion of that game. Iowa is Murphy's home state, and it will be the first time the Crimson Tide and Hawkeyes meet on the softball diamond since 2013. Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's slate of games:
How to Watch: No. 21 Alabama in Spring Break Showdown
Who: No. 22 Alabama (15-6), Louisiana (11-7), Iowa (13-5)
When: Friday, March 7 vs. Louisiana – 4 p.m. CT
Friday, March 7 vs. Iowa – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 8 vs. Iowa – 1 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 8 vs. Louisiana – 3 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa
Series history:
Overall vs. Louisiana: 10-6
Overall vs. Iowa: 3-1
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .483
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 22
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 7
ERA: Emily Winstead- 1.86