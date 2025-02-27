Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 22 Alabama Softball in Crimson Classic

Game times, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts UAB, Furman and SIUE.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates against Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates against Virginia Tech at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Sunday, Feb 23, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

For the first time this season, Alabama softball will play an entire weekend without facing a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide hosts UAB, Furman and Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Rhoads Stadium this weekend for five games in three days at the Crimson Classic.

Alabama's offense is on a hot streak, scoring 48 runs over it's last four games, and head coach Patrick Murphy wants to keep that momentum going with this weekend's slate of games. The Crimson Tide did not have a midweek game, and the weather was nice in Tuscaloosa this week, so the team was able to practice outside three days in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Classic:

How to Watch: No. 22 Alabama in Crimson Classic

Who: No. 22 Alabama (10-6), UAB (8-7), Furman (5-11), SIUE (5-6)

When: Friday, Feb. 28 vs. UAB – 4 p.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Furman – 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 1 vs. SIUE – 11 a.m. CT
Saturday, March 1 vs. Furman – 1:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 2 vs. UAB – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa

Series history:

Overall vs. UAB: 33-0

Overall vs. Furman: First meeting

Overall vs. SIUE: 4-0

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Larissa Preuitt- .468

RBIs: Larissa Preuitt- 16

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 5

ERA: Emily Winstead- 1.94

