How to Watch: No. 22 Alabama Softball in Crimson Classic
For the first time this season, Alabama softball will play an entire weekend without facing a ranked opponent. The Crimson Tide hosts UAB, Furman and Southern Illinois Edwardsville at Rhoads Stadium this weekend for five games in three days at the Crimson Classic.
Alabama's offense is on a hot streak, scoring 48 runs over it's last four games, and head coach Patrick Murphy wants to keep that momentum going with this weekend's slate of games. The Crimson Tide did not have a midweek game, and the weather was nice in Tuscaloosa this week, so the team was able to practice outside three days in a row.
Here's everything you need to know about the Crimson Classic:
Who: No. 22 Alabama (10-6), UAB (8-7), Furman (5-11), SIUE (5-6)
When: Friday, Feb. 28 vs. UAB – 4 p.m. CT
Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Furman – 6:30 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 1 vs. SIUE – 11 a.m. CT
Saturday, March 1 vs. Furman – 1:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 2 vs. UAB – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa
Series history:
Overall vs. UAB: 33-0
Overall vs. Furman: First meeting
Overall vs. SIUE: 4-0
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Larissa Preuitt- .468
RBIs: Larissa Preuitt- 16
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 5
ERA: Emily Winstead- 1.94