Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Softball at No. 7 LSU

Game time, plus TV aGame time, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide travels to Baton Rouge for a three-game SEC series with the Tigers.

Katie Windham

Alabama softball player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates against LSU during the SEC Softball Tournament at the Auburn Softball Complex in Auburn, AL on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.
Alabama softball player Kali Heivilin (22) celebrates against LSU during the SEC Softball Tournament at the Auburn Softball Complex in Auburn, AL on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. / Alabama Athletics

Fresh off its first SEC series win, Alabama softball has built up a mini four-game winning streak as the 23rd-ranked Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge this weekend for a three-game series with No. 7 LSU.

The Tigers are trending in the opposite direction. LSU has looked like one of the best teams in the country all season, but lost a series at home to South Carolina last weekend and was trailing heading into the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at McNeese State before the bats exploded for 12 runs.

The depth and parity among the SEC is stronger than ever and both these teams have experienced the highs and lows of that this season.

Alabama has a losing record in Baton Rouge all time and has not won the first game of a SEC series so far this season. The Crimson Tide will be looking to extend its winning streak starting Friday at 6 p.m.

Friday's matchup is the only game of the series that is streaming only (SEC Network+.) The other two games will be on linear TV with Michele Smith and Beth Mowins on the call.

Here's what you need to know for this weekend's series:

How to Watch: Alabama at LSU

Who: No. 23 Alabama (27-13, 4-5 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (32-4, 6-3 SEC)

When: Friday, April 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 5 – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 6– 4 p.m. CT

Where: Tiger Park, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: SEC Network+ (Friday)
ESPN2 (Saturday)
ESPNU (Sunday)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: LSU leads, 47-43

In Tuscaloosa: 23-14 | In Baton Rouge: 12-25 | At Neutral Sites: 8-8

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .449

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 36

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 11

ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.43

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 10

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 77

LSU statistical leaders:

Batting average: Danieca Coffey- .461

RBIs: Tori Edwards- 53

Home runs: Tori Edwards- 13

ERA: Jayden Heavener- 1.98

Wins: Sydney Berzon- 14

Strikeouts: Jayden Heavener- 113

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball