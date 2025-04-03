How to Watch: No. 23 Alabama Softball at No. 7 LSU
Fresh off its first SEC series win, Alabama softball has built up a mini four-game winning streak as the 23rd-ranked Crimson Tide heads to Baton Rouge this weekend for a three-game series with No. 7 LSU.
The Tigers are trending in the opposite direction. LSU has looked like one of the best teams in the country all season, but lost a series at home to South Carolina last weekend and was trailing heading into the sixth inning of Tuesday's game at McNeese State before the bats exploded for 12 runs.
The depth and parity among the SEC is stronger than ever and both these teams have experienced the highs and lows of that this season.
Alabama has a losing record in Baton Rouge all time and has not won the first game of a SEC series so far this season. The Crimson Tide will be looking to extend its winning streak starting Friday at 6 p.m.
Friday's matchup is the only game of the series that is streaming only (SEC Network+.) The other two games will be on linear TV with Michele Smith and Beth Mowins on the call.
Here's what you need to know for this weekend's series:
How to Watch: Alabama at LSU
Who: No. 23 Alabama (27-13, 4-5 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (32-4, 6-3 SEC)
When: Friday, April 4 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, April 5 – 6 p.m. CT
Sunday, April 6– 4 p.m. CT
Where: Tiger Park, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: SEC Network+ (Friday)
ESPN2 (Saturday)
ESPNU (Sunday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: LSU leads, 47-43
In Tuscaloosa: 23-14 | In Baton Rouge: 12-25 | At Neutral Sites: 8-8
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .449
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad- 36
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 11
ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.43
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 10
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 77
LSU statistical leaders:
Batting average: Danieca Coffey- .461
RBIs: Tori Edwards- 53
Home runs: Tori Edwards- 13
ERA: Jayden Heavener- 1.98
Wins: Sydney Berzon- 14
Strikeouts: Jayden Heavener- 113