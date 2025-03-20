How to Watch: No. 24 Alabama Softball at No. 6 Texas A&M
Alabama softball is headed out to Texas for its first road series of SEC play at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide lost its first conference series at home to Mississippi State last weekend while the Aggies have opened league play with one win over Florida and a sweep at Auburn.
This series is an opportunity for Alabama to pick up some quality wins that would improve its RPI while snapping a small skid as the Tide has lost four of its last six games, including to Florida State on Wednesday night.
These two teams met in Tuscaloosa last season with the Aggies winning the series. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchups:
How to Watch: Alabama softball at Texas A&M
Who: No. 24 Alabama (21-10, 1-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M (24-4, 4-2 SEC)
When: Friday, March 21 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 22 – 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 23 – 1 p.m. CT
Where: Davis Diamond, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 21-8
In Tuscaloosa: 9-3 | In College Station: 10-5 | At Neutral Sites: 2-0
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .432
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 29
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10
ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.12
Texas A&M statistical leaders:
Batting average: Mya Perez- .403
RBIs: Mya Perez- 37
Home runs: Mya Perez, KK Dement- 6
ERA: Sidne Peters- 1.62