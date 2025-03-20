Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 24 Alabama Softball at No. 6 Texas A&M

Game time, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide travels to College Station for a road series against the Aggies.

Katie Windham

April 15, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama catcher Riley Valentine (17) takes a throw and makes a tag to put out Texas A&M base runner Jazmine Hill at the plate at Rhoads Stadium Monday.
Alabama softball is headed out to Texas for its first road series of SEC play at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide lost its first conference series at home to Mississippi State last weekend while the Aggies have opened league play with one win over Florida and a sweep at Auburn.

This series is an opportunity for Alabama to pick up some quality wins that would improve its RPI while snapping a small skid as the Tide has lost four of its last six games, including to Florida State on Wednesday night.

These two teams met in Tuscaloosa last season with the Aggies winning the series. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's matchups:

How to Watch: Alabama softball at Texas A&M

Who: No. 24 Alabama (21-10, 1-2 SEC) vs. No. 6 Texas A&M (24-4, 4-2 SEC)

When: Friday, March 21 – 6 p.m. CT
Saturday, March 22 – 4 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 23 – 1 p.m. CT

Where: Davis Diamond, College Station, Texas

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Alabama leads overall, 21-8

In Tuscaloosa: 9-3 | In College Station: 10-5 | At Neutral Sites: 2-0

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .432

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 29

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10

ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.12

Texas A&M statistical leaders:

Batting average: Mya Perez- .403

RBIs: Mya Perez- 37

Home runs: Mya Perez, KK Dement- 6

ERA: Sidne Peters- 1.62

Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

