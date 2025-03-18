Bama Central

How to Watch: No. 24 Alabama Softball vs. No. 9 Florida State

Game time, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide hosts the Seminoles at Rhoads Stadium in a midweek matchup.

Katie Windham

3/16/22 WSB Alabama vs Florida St Full House Photo
3/16/22 WSB Alabama vs Florida St Full House Photo / Alabama Athletics

Alabama and Florida State have produced some epic matchups on the softball diamond over the last few decades, and the two teams are slated for another top-25 showdown as the No. 9 Seminoles are coming to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

Because of the proximity, these two teams meet often in the regular season, and it will provide No. 24 Alabama with another challenging test in the midst of SEC play.

The Crimson Tide and Florida State will play in Rhoads Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Here's what you need to know for the premier non-conference matchup:

How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs. Florida State

Who: No. 24 Alabama (21-9, 1-2 SEC) vs. No. 9 Florida State (25-5, 3-0 ACC)

When: Wednesday, March 19, 6 p.m. CT

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: SEC Network

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

Series history: Florida State leads, 8-7

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .429

RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 28

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10

ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.12

Florida State statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kennedy Harp- .489

RBIs: Kennedy Harp- 40

Home runs: Jaysoni Beachum- 9

ERA- Ashtyn Danley- 1.47

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Softball