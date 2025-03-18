How to Watch: No. 24 Alabama Softball vs. No. 9 Florida State
Alabama and Florida State have produced some epic matchups on the softball diamond over the last few decades, and the two teams are slated for another top-25 showdown as the No. 9 Seminoles are coming to Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.
Because of the proximity, these two teams meet often in the regular season, and it will provide No. 24 Alabama with another challenging test in the midst of SEC play.
The Crimson Tide and Florida State will play in Rhoads Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Here's what you need to know for the premier non-conference matchup:
How to Watch: Alabama Softball vs. Florida State
Who: No. 24 Alabama (21-9, 1-2 SEC) vs. No. 9 Florida State (25-5, 3-0 ACC)
When: Wednesday, March 19, 6 p.m. CT
Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: SEC Network
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: Florida State leads, 8-7
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .429
RBIs: Alexis Pupillo- 28
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 10
ERA: Emily Winstead- 2.12
Florida State statistical leaders:
Batting average: Kennedy Harp- .489
RBIs: Kennedy Harp- 40
Home runs: Jaysoni Beachum- 9
ERA- Ashtyn Danley- 1.47