How to Watch Super Regional: No. 15 Alabama Softball at No. 2 Oklahoma

Game time, plus TV and radio information as the Crimson Tide travels to face the Sooners in Super Regionals with a trip to the Women's College World Series on the line.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) celebrates after play during the game against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Apr 14, 2025.
Alabama Softball Player Audrey Vandagriff (12) celebrates after play during the game against Oklahoma at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Monday, Apr 14, 2025. / Alabama Athletics

Alabama and Oklahoma softball have had some epic postseason clashes through the years and played a close regular season series back in mid-April, but this weekend will be the first time the two teams have met in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide travels to Norman as the 15 seed and underdog against the 2-seed and four-time defending national champion Sooners for Super Regionals with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line.

Alabama has made three of the last four trips to the WCWS. Oklahoma has not missed the WCWS since Alabama eliminated the Sooners from Supers in 2015. As the underdog, the Crimson Tide is going in with nothing to lose and a whole lot to gain.

Here's what you need to know about this weekend's super regional matchup:

How to Watch Super Regionals: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma

Who: 15-seed Alabama (40-21) vs. 2-seed Oklahoma (48-7)

When: Friday, May 23 – 4 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 24 – 2 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 25

Where: Love's Field, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

SiriusXM: Home- 191, Away- 380

Series history: Alabama leads overall, 12-11

In Tuscaloosa: 4-2 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9 In NCAA Tournament: 6-6 | In NCAA Super Regionals: 2-1

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .406

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 46

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 14

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.57

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 17

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 116

Oklahoma statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .419

RBIs: Kasidi Pickering/Gabbie Garcia- 54

Home runs: Kasidi Pickering- 17

ERA: Sam Landry- 2.00

Wins: Sam Landry- 22

Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 165

Read more on BamaCentral:

