How to Watch Women's College World Series: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA
Against all odds, Alabama softball is back in the Women's College World Series. The No. 14 Crimson Tide upset No. 3 Tennessee in super regionals to secure the 15th trip back to Oklahoma City.
The WCWS is a double-elimination tournament, so Alabama will play a minimum of two games.
It will be a familiar foe for the Crimson Tide in the first game as Alabama takes on the No. 6 UCLA Bruins. The two teams have met three previous times at the WCWS, and while the Bruins have dominated the series overall, the last matchup in OKC was a memorable one for the Crimson Tide. Montana Fouts pitched a perfect game on her 21st birthday as Alabama upset the then defending national champion Bruins in 2021.
Can Alabama ride the momentum of Supers and recreate that magic? Here's what you need to know about Thursday's opening round game in Oklahoma City.
How to Watch: No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 6 UCLA
Who: Alabama (38-18) vs. UCLA (42-10)
When: Thursday, May 30, 11 a.m. CT
Where: Devon Park, Oklahoma City
TV: ESPN (Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough, Alyssa Lang)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 97.5 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
Series history: UCLA leads, 11-1
Last meeting: The two teams last met in the 2023 Clearwater Invitational with the Bruins coming away with the 5-3 victory.
Last time out, Alabama: Riley Valentine hit a grand slam in the first inning of Game 3 in the Knoxville Super Regional. The four runs would be more than enough for Alabama's pitching duo of Jocelyn Briski and Kayla BEaver as the Crimson Tide won the final game over Tennessee 4-1 to advance to the WCWS.
Last time out, UCLA: The Bruins easily took care of No. 11 Georgia in Supers. UCLA run-ruled the Bulldogs, 8-0 in Game 1 and then won 6-1 in the second game.
Alabama leaders:
- Batting average: Kristen White- .313
- Home runs: Abby Duchscherer, Marlie Giles, Jenna Johnson, Kali Heivilin- 6
- RBIs: Abby Duchscherer- 30
- ERA: Kayla Beaver- 1.58
UCLA leaders:
- Batting average: Maya Brady- .431
- Home runs: Sharlize Palacios- 20
- RBIs: Maya Brady- 68
- ERA: Taylor Tinsley- 2.53