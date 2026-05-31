Instant Analysis after Alabama's 5-1 Win over Nebraska in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY–– Alabama softball is one win away from its first trip to the Women's College World Series championship series since 2014. The Crimson Tide came into the 2026 tournament as the top overall seed, and Alabama continues to look the part, handling business against top teams left and right.

It was No. 4 Nebraska's turn to face Alabama on Saturday night in Oklahoma City. Tide ace Jocelyn Briski retired the first 11 batters she faced while the offense provided her with four early runs of support thanks to the bat of senior captain Marlie Giles.

Nebraska ace Jordy Frahm does not walk a lot of batters, but Jena Young drew a leadoff walk, and it was followed by a hit by pitch to Brooke Wells. The next two Crimson Tide batters were retired, and it looked like Alabama was going to squander the golden opportunity.

Giles took care of that with a first pitch blast to dead center field, making Frahm pay for the free passes and the pitch she left over the middle of the plate. In the moment, it felt like that three-run home run was going to be enough for Briski to work with, and it proved true.

"I think there was two outs when Marlie hit it," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "I think it gave us a jolt of confidence, of energy. You name it, whatever you want to say. It was huge.

"The way Briski was throwing, that's kind of like all we needed."

Briski is on a phenomenal run through the NCAA tournament (and the entire season to be frank.) She did not allow a run in regionals or supers and has limited two of the best offenses in college softball through the Crimson Tide's first two games in OKC. Most importantly, she has the team in a prime position to reach and win a national title with a 2-0 WCWS record heading into the semifinals.

Watch the above video as Alabama Crimson Tide on SI softball writer Katie Windham shares her quick thoughts and takeaways from inside Devon Park in Oklahoma City after No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Nebraska in their second game at the Women's College World Series to secure a spot in the semifinals.

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