No. 1 Alabama Outlasts No. 8 UCLA with Big Blasts from Pupillo, Wells

OKLAHOMA CITY–– UCLA's home run power made headlines all season, but it was Alabama's super sluggers who stepped up in the biggest moments on the biggest stage during the Crimson Tide's opening game of the Women's College World Series.

No. 1 Alabama was trailing by two runs heading into the fifth inning of Thursday's game before Alexis Pupillo tied it up with a two-run shot in the bottom of the frame.

The Tide had struggled with runners in scoring position all game, but when Alabama's home run leader Brooke Wells stepped to the plate with two on in the sixth inning, she made sure that wasn't going to happen again. In her first ever game at the WCWS, Wells hit one over the right field wall to give Alabama a three-run lead.

That score would hold as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 8 UCLA 6-3 to move into the winners' bracket at the WCWS.

Alabama junior ace Jocelyn Briski shut down the UCLA batting order the first time through, but the Bruins bats wouldn't stay down for long. UCLA rallied for three runs on four hits, including two home runs, in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead.

She did not allow another run to the potent UCLA offense over the next four innings.

Coming into the matchup, Alabama knew UCLA would score. It just wanted to limit the damage, and Briski was able to do that.

Jena Young set the tone for the offense at the top of the lineup, reaching base four times with three hits. She scored in the first inning on an RBI-single from Alabama's senior captain Marlie Giles, Pupillo's home run and on the Wells' home run in the sixth inning.

Alabama (53-7) will face the winner of Thursday night's game between No. 4 Nebraska and No. 5 Arkansas on Saturday.

This story will be updated.

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