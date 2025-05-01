Key SEC Softball Series to Watch This Weekend: Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a daily video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up or film solo to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's assistant editor and softball writer Katie Windham talks about which SEC series this weekend will have a major impact on the league standings.
Is it a cop out to say you should just watch every SEC softball series this weekend? It is the final weekend of regular season college softball and there are five top-25 matchups including, four within the top-15 and three within the top-10.
No. 4 Texas A&M plays at No. 2 Tennessee. Both teams still have a chance to win outright or share the SEC regular season title. However, that will require No. 1 Oklahoma to lose its series at No. 7 Florida.
The Sooners and Gators are top-3 in RPI. Oklahoma is coming off a sweep at Texas, and Florida lost its series on the road at LSU and is looking to get back on track.
In the middle of the league standings, No. 14 Alabama travels to No. 12 South Carolina and No. 18 Mississippi State hosts No. 19 Ole Miss. All four teams are trying to secure a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament.
The final top-10 matchup is No. 10 LSU playing at No. 6 Arkansas. The Razorbacks have the best power hitter in the country in Bri Ellis and are playing some of their best softball after winning the series at Texas A&M last week. Both LSU and Arkansas want to be a top-eight national seed and host Supers.
No matter where you turn around the league this weekend, you will be treated to some excellent matchups with the best teams in college softball. Reminder that since the SEC Tournament starts on Tuesday, this week's conference series will be played Thursday through Saturday.