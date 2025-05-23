Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma (Super Regional Game 1)
The road to the Women's College World Series runs through Norman as No. 15 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma meet at Love's Field in super regionals.
Alabama won two out of three games in the regular season series, but it was in Tuscaloosa that time. Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy said his team is playing with "nothing to lose" as the underdogs on the road against the four-time defending national champions.
First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN2. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.
Starting lineups
BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES
Live Blog
(latest updates at the top)
Pregame
Alexis Pupillo gets the start at DP for Alabama after Mari Hubbard held that spot in the lineup last weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional.
It will be Jocelyn Briski (17-12, 2.78 ERA) vs. Sam Landry (22-4, 2.00 ERA) in the circle.
How to Watch Super Regionals: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma
Who: 15-seed Alabama (40-21) vs. 2-seed Oklahoma (48-7)
When: Friday, May 23 – 4 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 24 – 2 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 25
Where: Love's Field, Norman, Oklahoma
TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)
Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call
SiriusXM: Home- 191, Away- 380
Series history: Alabama leads overall, 12-11
In Tuscaloosa: 4-2 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9 In NCAA Tournament: 6-6 | In NCAA Super Regionals: 2-1
Alabama statistical leaders:
Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .406
RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 46
Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 14
ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.57
Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 17
Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 116
Oklahoma statistical leaders:
Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .419
RBIs: Kasidi Pickering/Gabbie Garcia- 54
Home runs: Kasidi Pickering- 17
ERA: Sam Landry- 2.00
Wins: Sam Landry- 22
Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 165