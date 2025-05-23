Bama Central

Live Blog: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma (Super Regional Game 1)

Score updates and analysis as the Crimson Tide takes on the Sooners in the opening game of super regionals at Love's Field.

Katie Windham

Alabama Softball Player Salen Hawkins (47) looks to make a play against Jackson State during the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional / Alabama Athletics

The road to the Women's College World Series runs through Norman as No. 15 Alabama and No. 2 Oklahoma meet at Love's Field in super regionals.

Alabama won two out of three games in the regular season series, but it was in Tuscaloosa that time. Crimson Tide head coach Patrick Murphy said his team is playing with "nothing to lose" as the underdogs on the road against the four-time defending national champions.

First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and the game will air on ESPN2. BamaCentral will provide updates throughout.

Starting lineups

Alabama at Oklahoma softball starting lineups
Alabama at Oklahoma softball starting lineups- May 23, 2025 / Statbroadcast

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

Alexis Pupillo gets the start at DP for Alabama after Mari Hubbard held that spot in the lineup last weekend in the Tuscaloosa Regional.

It will be Jocelyn Briski (17-12, 2.78 ERA) vs. Sam Landry (22-4, 2.00 ERA) in the circle.

How to Watch Super Regionals: No. 15 Alabama at No. 2 Oklahoma

Who: 15-seed Alabama (40-21) vs. 2-seed Oklahoma (48-7)

When: Friday, May 23 – 4 p.m. CT
Saturday, May 24 – 2 p.m. CT
*If Necessary* Sunday, May 25

Where: Love's Field, Norman, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)

Radio: The Crimson Tide Sports Network on 100.1 FM in Tuscaloosa with Tom Canterbury and Gray Robertson on the call

SiriusXM: Home- 191, Away- 380

Series history: Alabama leads overall, 12-11

In Tuscaloosa: 4-2 | In Norman: 0-0 | At Neutral Sites: 8-9 In NCAA Tournament: 6-6 | In NCAA Super Regionals: 2-1

Alabama statistical leaders:

Batting average: Audrey Vandagriff- .406

RBIs: Brooke Ellestad/Kali Heivilin- 46

Home runs: Kali Heivilin- 14

ERA: Catelyn Riley- 2.57

Wins: Jocelyn Briski- 17

Strikeouts: Jocelyn Briski- 116

Oklahoma statistical leaders:

Batting average: Kasidi Pickering- .419

RBIs: Kasidi Pickering/Gabbie Garcia- 54

Home runs: Kasidi Pickering- 17

ERA: Sam Landry- 2.00

Wins: Sam Landry- 22

Strikeouts: Sam Landry- 165

